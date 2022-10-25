Read full article on original website
Get an exclusive deal on three years of Windscribe VPN
With the holidays just around the corner, you might be gearing up for travel, and there's a good chance you may need to use a WiFi hotspot during your trip. Unfortunately, your 's free internet likely isn't protected, nor is your destination's public network. And even if you're simply visiting the in-laws for Thanksgiving, we still recommend using a VPN when accessing their WiFi.
Decade-old Pebble smartwatches gain Pixel 7 support in 'one last update'
It's been nearly a decade since the smartwatch started shipping to backers of its , but there's still life in the ol' dog yet. The wearables are now compatible with Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as 64-bit-only Android devices that will arrive later. Along with Pixel 7...
Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop to $150, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Some of the...
KFC is about to disappear in Russia as its new owners rebrand all 1,000 stores as 'Rostic's', report says
Yum! Brands is selling about 1,000 stores in Russia to local business figures, ending its presence in the country, with the KFC name disappearing too.
Store 1TB of content in the cloud with this $140 storage plan
Buying gifts for creatives can be difficult. Whether they're a videographer or graphic designer, they probably already own all the gear or software needed to get the job done. However, extra storage space is always welcome to allow them to back up their ever-growing library of assets and completed projects.
Twitter drops Ticketed Spaces to focus on other live audio features
Twitter no longer lets you charge users to listen to live Spaces conversations. The social media heavyweight tells The Information in a statement that it has indefinitely "paused" its Ticketed Spaces test. The move will let Twitter concentrate on improving the "core Spaces experience," the company says. It's not clear how many eligible hosts were using the service.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (5G)
The 5G-equipped Surface Pro 9 is a handsome hybrid tablet PC, but its custom ARM processor severely limits its performance and app compatibility. It’s far more usable than any previous ARM Surface, but that’s not worth paying a premium over the faster Intel model.
Apple turns healthy profit despite weak iPad sales
Apple seems to be weathering the financial storm, albeit with a few hitches. The company reported a record high revenue of $90.1 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, with a net profit of $20.7 billion. While those were only slight increases versus the same period last year (revenue was up 'just' 8 percent), they came despite a rough economic climate and near-flat revenue growth in the previous quarter.
Snapchat's 'Director Mode' editing tools are finally ready to use
Expect more Snaps to look like TikTok clips. It took several months, but Snap's promised video editing suite is finally available. The social network is now rolling out "Director Mode" to all Snapchat users on Android and iOS. As teased in April, the feature lets creators add polish to their Snaps with virtual green screens, camera speed changes and quick editing for multiple clips.
Elon Musk to advertisers: Twitter ‘cannot become a free-for-all hellscape’
One day before Elon Musk is expected to finalize his deal to buy Twitter, he’s attempting to reassure the platform’s advertisers that he won’t turn the platform into a “free-for-all hellscape.” In a message posted Thursday, Musk tried to explain why he wanted to buy the company, and that he doesn’t intend to blow up its advertising business.
Sony's WH-XB910N ANC headphones are 51 percent off right now
Update 12:48pm ET:...
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered layoffs across Twitter
An official announcement could come before November 1st. Elon Musk has ordered company-wide layoffs at Twitter, according to The New York Times. On Saturday, the SpaceX and Tesla executive reportedly told managers to begin drawing up lists of employees to cut. Twitter did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment.
The iPhone 15 Pro may feature haptic solid-state volume and power buttons
The next-gen iPhone 15 Pro models may swap its physical volume and power buttons for solid state versions that use haptic feedback, analyst Min-Chi Kuo wrote in a tweet spotted by MacRumors. The design would be similar to the non-physical home button on the iPhone 7, which used a Taptic Engine to simulate a button press with vibrations. It could also resemble Mac trackpads, which don't move but simulate clicks using similar haptic technology.
Nothing Ear Stick hands-on: Stylish and comfortable, but I miss the noise cancellation
$30 Light Bulb Security Cam: Product Of The Year Smarty Security Cam. It's been a busy year for Nothing. After debuting its Ear 1 wireless headphones last year, it followed up with its first smartphone, the Phone 1, daring to compete in an arena that's actually shed some more established competitors. Now, it's tackling wireless buds again with the $99 Ear Stick. It's not a great name, but it's at least descriptive. Instead of the slim, squarish case of the Ear 1, Nothing has pulled inspiration from cosmetic product design, creating a charging case for the buds inspired by tubes of lipstick. It's not the first set of wireless headphones to feature a twisting cylinder, but it ensures the Ear Stick won't be confused with rival earbuds.
Engadget Podcast: iPad and iPad Pro review (2022)
This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham dive into Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro. The new base iPad seemingly justifies its price, but it also leaves out plenty of consumers who were well-served by the old $329 iPad. We hope that model sticks around for a long while. Also, we discuss if anyone needs M2 power in an iPad Pro (why not just get a MacBook?!), and we prepare for Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. (Note: When this episode was recorded, his acquisition wasn’t finalized yet.)
Netflix's animated Sonic series will arrive on December 15th
Almost two years after Netflix about an animated Sonic the Hedgehog series that's coming to the streaming service, the show . Season one of will hit the platform on December 15th. The first season will have 24 episodes. Alongside the release date announcement, Netflix unveiled character posters for Sonic, Amy...
Apple's limited repair commitments are frustrating independent repairers
Apple earned plaudits for making the iPhone 14 more repairable compared to its predecessors, but the question of who can make those repairs remains. It appears the company has added an additional, seemingly-unnecessary layer of friction to the process of replacing a broken display. Much like in 2019, even genuine Apple screens are causing repaired iPhones to malfunction. Sources within the third-party repair community, who have asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, say that while tearing an iPhone 14 may be easier, getting it to work properly after is considerably harder.
Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds are back on sale for $50
The market for...
The New York Post says racist and sexist posts came from rogue employee (updated)
Fast Company isn't the only news outlet to suffer a recent, high-profile security breach. As CNBC reports, The New York Post has confirmed a rogue employee was behind racist and sexist posts on the newspaper's website and Twitter account. The perpetrator lashed out at various targets as part of the "unauthorized conduct," including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter he won’t lay off 75 percent of staff
Elon Musk has tweeted a video clip of him entering the Twitter San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink. "Let that sink in," he captioned. Turns out he may have also talked to staff members and denied reports that he's going let most of them go after he officially takes over as company owner, possibly on Friday. According to Bloomberg, he told Twitter's employees that he doesn't have plans to axe 75 percent of Twitter's 7,500 workers like previously reported by The Washington Post.
