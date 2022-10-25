ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high

CNN — ExxonMobil's profit set a record for the second straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
McDonald's stock hits all time high

CNN — McDonald's stock hit an all time high Friday as Wall Street cheered the company's third quarter results. The share price hit about $274 on Friday, a jump of roughly 3% for the day. On Thursday, McDonald's reported consolidated revenues of about $5.87 billion for the third quarter,...
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

CNN — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil

CNN — Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30...
The Fed is killing the housing market

CNN — The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
Ford's beloved little Fiesta is going away, at least for now

CNN — The Ford Fiesta, a hugely popular little hatchback in the United Kingdom, will soon no longer appear in Ford's European dealerships. Introduced in 1976 as a fuel-efficient subcompact "global car," the Fiesta was only sold in the United States for about 10 years total, appearing here from 1978 to 1980 and again from 2011 to 2018. It was really a hit in Europe, though, and particularly in the UK where it was the best selling car for many years.

