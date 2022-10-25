Read full article on original website
WRAL
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
CNN — ExxonMobil's profit set a record for the second straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record and...
WRAL
McDonald's stock hits all time high
CNN — McDonald's stock hit an all time high Friday as Wall Street cheered the company's third quarter results. The share price hit about $274 on Friday, a jump of roughly 3% for the day. On Thursday, McDonald's reported consolidated revenues of about $5.87 billion for the third quarter,...
WRAL
Brits are stocking up on air fryers and electric blankets as energy bills skyrocket
CNN — Shoppers in the United Kingdom are snapping up energy-saving air fryers, electric blankets and slow cookers this winter as their fuel bills soar. Sales of hot air fryers were up 286% in September compared to the same month last year, according to market research company GfK. The...
WRAL
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
CNN — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
WRAL
Fetterman slams Big Oil for surging profits and failure to invest in new supply
CNN — Democrat John Fetterman scolded the oil industry on Thursday for reaping massive profits and argued companies are rewarding shareholders instead of aggressively investing in new supply. "Big Oil just made another round of record profits by gouging Americans at the gas pump," Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of...
WRAL
TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil
CNN — Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30...
WRAL
The Fed is killing the housing market
CNN — The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
WRAL
Ford's beloved little Fiesta is going away, at least for now
CNN — The Ford Fiesta, a hugely popular little hatchback in the United Kingdom, will soon no longer appear in Ford's European dealerships. Introduced in 1976 as a fuel-efficient subcompact "global car," the Fiesta was only sold in the United States for about 10 years total, appearing here from 1978 to 1980 and again from 2011 to 2018. It was really a hit in Europe, though, and particularly in the UK where it was the best selling car for many years.
