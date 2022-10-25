ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Deedra Randall
4d ago

thank God 🙏 she is safe. GOD 🙏 protect all our children from predators like that. Let him get caught before he gets some one else out there

Child of God
4d ago

ok so your child has an encounter with possible kidnapping and then is alone the following day ? Really???

Anna
4d ago

Gross. Kids don’t share a lot with parents. I didn’t tell mine when I was almost kidnapped. I fought the guy off and he was left with my shoe when I was 8. I didn’t tell them for years. I felt weird about it, def was sexual in nature, my face was wet from his spit. I told my aunt the day it happened and she laughed then I didn’t say anything.

CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
WESH

Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Six hurt in NW Dade Turnpike crash

MIAMI - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade snarled traffic for miles Tuesday morning.  The Turnpike was closed in both directions between Okeechobee Road and I-75 due to the multi-vehicle crash.According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an Isuzu landscaping truck was involved in a collision with four other vehicles. The two occupants of the truck were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said four other people with minor injuries were taken to a local hospital.Just after 9 a.m., the lanes were reopened.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
