ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
RadarOnline

Prince Harry's 'Nasty' Remarks About Queen Consort Camilla Fueled Family Rift Before King Charles III's Reign

Prince Harry's "nasty" remarks about his stepmother allegedly furthered the rift within his family ahead of King Charles III becoming monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned. A biographer who spent three months with Queen Consort Camilla in 2015 said the royal has been misrepresented over the years, explaining she wanted to "rebalance things," which is why she wrote her new biography, Camilla, From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Losing Royal Titles Under King Charles Reign Due to Prince Andrew’s Conduct? Prince William and Harry’s Cousins to Face the Adverse Effects of Their Dad’s Disastrous Action

King Charles III has been open about his intention to streamline the British monarchy. However, aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids probably losing their royal titles, Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, might face the same fate. Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice To Lose Their...
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla Are Now Feuding, Report Claims

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly been at odds ever since King Charles III took the throne. An insider with the royal family told Radar Online last week that the two women recently had "an explosive fight at Windsor Castle," and now the whole issue has now reportedly become harder to keep under wraps.
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy