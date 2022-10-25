Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
iheart.com
Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince William of the Queen’s Death Hours Before Telling Prince Harry
Prince Harry was told that his grandmother died hours after Prince William was. Is it due to the strained relationship he has with his father, King Charles?
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
Most Of The Late Queen’s Jewelry May Go To Kate Middleton, But Camilla May Get The First Pick
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her exquisite jewelry collection and fashion style – now that she’s passed away, many wonder who will inherit all that jewelry. Royal expert Ingrid Seward let the Daily Mail in on the jewelry inheritance, saying it would have been “sorted and organized by the Queen some time ago.”
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Prince Harry's 'Nasty' Remarks About Queen Consort Camilla Fueled Family Rift Before King Charles III's Reign
Prince Harry's "nasty" remarks about his stepmother allegedly furthered the rift within his family ahead of King Charles III becoming monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned. A biographer who spent three months with Queen Consort Camilla in 2015 said the royal has been misrepresented over the years, explaining she wanted to "rebalance things," which is why she wrote her new biography, Camilla, From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.
epicstream.com
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Losing Royal Titles Under King Charles Reign Due to Prince Andrew’s Conduct? Prince William and Harry’s Cousins to Face the Adverse Effects of Their Dad’s Disastrous Action
King Charles III has been open about his intention to streamline the British monarchy. However, aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids probably losing their royal titles, Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, might face the same fate. Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice To Lose Their...
Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity
The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Popculture
Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla Are Now Feuding, Report Claims
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort Camilla have reportedly been at odds ever since King Charles III took the throne. An insider with the royal family told Radar Online last week that the two women recently had "an explosive fight at Windsor Castle," and now the whole issue has now reportedly become harder to keep under wraps.
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are ‘No Longer Joined at the Hip,’ According to Body Language Expert
Kate Middleton and Prince William are “no longer joined at the hip” - here’s what their body language says about their relationship, according to an expert.
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
tatler.com
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
Comments / 0