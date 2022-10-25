ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Loudwire

John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed

While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Loudwire

Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs

Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Loudwire

Les Binks Reveals Lineup for Judas Priest Rock Hall Performance

Bit by bit, the past and present members have started to reveal the plans for Judas Priest's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month. The latest bit of intel comes from former drummer Les Binks, who revealed that the forthcoming performance will feature three guitarists and two drummers.
Loudwire

Jonathan Davis Names Korn Song He Never Wants to Play Again

Different albums represent different chapters for musicians, and some would prefer to leave the older ones in the past. Such is the case with Jonathan Davis, who's opened up to Metal Hammer about the one Korn song he never wants to play again. "Daddy." The song serves as the closing...
Loudwire

PHOTOS: Today’s Top Rock + Metal Acts – Then and Now

Time flies when you're tearing up the charts! At least that seems to be the case for some of today's top rock and metal acts. It wasn't that long ago that they were fresh-faced youngsters just trying to catch their big break, but now they're kings of the rock and metal universe. And in this gallery, you can get a look at each act in their early years as well as what they look like in recent years.
Loudwire

New Ozzy Comic Book Tells the Full Story of ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne fans wanting to learn more of the story behind Patient Number 9, the heavy metal legend's latest album, can seek out the new Patient Number 9 comic book. The story fictionalizes the harrowing tale of Osbourne being "trapped in an asylum with no out." The comic was created...
Loudwire

Serj Tankian Explains Why He’s Cooled on Idea of Large Scale Touring

Serj Tankian has a new EP to support, but you may not see the System of a Down vocalist and solo artist doing extensive touring for some time. During a chat with Metal Injection, the singer revealed that some recent health concerns combined with bit of disinterest have him cooling on the idea of large scale touring at the moment.
Loudwire

Loudwire

