Read full article on original website
Related
The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
Sartell Monster Dash Scheduled for Saturday
SARTELL (WJON News) - A fun Halloween theme event is taking place in Sartell this weekend. The annual Monster Dash will be on Saturday at the Sartell Community Center. There will be two races - a 5K and a 1K - and all participants are encouraged to wear a costume for the race.
New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
SR-R DECA Hosting Halloween Walkthrough
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Some Sauk Rapids-Rice students are hosting a Halloween-themed event for a good cause. The DECA team is hosting its 4th annual Not-So-Spooky Halloween Walkthrough on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. DECA Advisor Josh Bauer says this year all food donations will be given...
740thefan.com
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
lptv.org
Construction Begins on New Roof for Brainerd Water Tower
With enough funds raised, construction work on the historic Brainerd Water Tower has finally started. To prevent water damage, the water tower will receive a synthetic rubber material to replace old brick as its roof. Known as the symbol of the city, the Brainerd Water Tower is over 100 years...
New Women’s Clothing Boutique Opens in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - An at-home women's clothing business has moved into its own store front. Owner Lori Ruhland started Cinder Boutique out of her home in Cold Spring over two years ago. She says the last year really drove her from operating as an online only business to having a physical location.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
New Salon Almost Ready To Open In Foley
FOLEY (WJON News) - Work continues to turn a former Chinese restaurant into a salon and spa. The Blue Door Salon in Foley is planning a soft opening in mid-November. The salon is remodeling and expanding into the former restaurant next door to add additional services not offered in the area.
Church Shed Fire Is A Total Loss
MARTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A garage fire in Marty Township resulted in a total loss. Saturday afternoon, Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to a fire at Holy Cross Church on County Road 8. Witnesses had reported smoke coming from the roof of a nearby storage shed. The...
Parts of Stearns, Sherburne Counties in Moderate Drought
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is little change in this week's drought update. The U.S. Drought Monitor says 79 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, 45 percent is in a Moderate Drought, 16 percent is in a Severe Drought, and four percent is in an Extreme Drought. In...
RSV Cases Rising Quickly In Minnesota: Here’s What To Look For
It started with a sore throat on a Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, my son had a deep, persistent cough and a fever that touched nearly 102 degrees. After a weekend of rest and medicine, my five-year-old was still struggling with his symptoms so we brought him to the pediatric urgent care in Sartell.
knsiradio.com
Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
valleynewslive.com
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today
Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane...
Two Big Road Projects Wrapping up in Sartell
It's been a heavy road construction season in Sartell with road construction projects on County Road 1/River Road and on 19th Avenue. Fitzthum says the deadline to reopen the River Road is on November 15th. He indicates asphalt is being laid this week. As for 19th Avenue the first phase of the project is wrapping up this week, which is the south portion. Fitzthum explains that the 2nd phase of the project (north side) will start in the spring and finish up next summer.
hometownnews.biz
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office October 24, 2022
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 10-24-2022 at approximately 10:04 am, their office received a report of a business burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located approximately four miles west of Randall, MN in Parker Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime overnight on 10-23-2022,...
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
Construction Underway At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Construction is underway on several improvement projects at Becker Public Schools. The new transportation center is under construction east of town. ICS Project Manager Kyle Walters says the building materials have arrived, and the underground site work should be completed later this week. Construction crews hope to have the shell up before winter and to have the interior complete this spring.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0