ANC Report: BSP Still Pursuing CBDC Project
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) responded that it is already adopting Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) in response to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific’s (UNESCAP) recommendation that nations do so as a means of accelerating economic growth. BSP Proactive Approach. “We...
ConsenSys Launches MetaMask Grants DAO with $2.4 Million Yearly Budget
Blockchain technology company ConsenSys announced that it will establish the MetaMask Grants Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) with an annual budget of $2.4 million to support developers who are creating within the MetaMask ecosystem. “With a $600,000 budget per quarter, or $2.4M total budget per year, the MetaMask Grants DAO program...
NFT Sales Slumps in Q3 2022 as OpenSea Dominance Fades
While NFT marketplace OpenSea still lead in terms of users and volume, other marketplaces are steadily gaining ground, according to a new study by Binance Market Pulse. OpenSea, the research says, is now facing fierce competition from two other Ethereum-based marketplaces – X2Y2 and Looksrare. The closest competitor, however, is Magic Eden, the major NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain. The research describes the competition as “very close,” as displayed by the graph below:
Art Moments Jakarta’s Tezos Exhibition Showcases 6 Transformative Southeast Asian Artists
“NFTs: Inner Worlds, Immortalized” is set to showcase artworks created by prominent artists in the Tezos ecosystem from 4 to 6 November 2022. NFT art will make waves at this year’s Art Moments Jakarta (AMJ) in an exhibition built on Tezos. “NFTs: Inner Worlds, Immortalized” will showcase the works of six leading artists from across the region, three of whom are prominent creators in Indonesia.
SEC Warns Public: Stop Investing in Movie Daddy’s Watch-to-Earn Scheme
Following some reports that there are representatives from this entity that promote investing in their platform, the Securities and Exchange Commission released a public advisory about Movie Daddy, a watch-to-earn platform that offers its users the opportunity to earn while watching and rating movie trailers. On its website, Movie Daddy...
