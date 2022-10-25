While NFT marketplace OpenSea still lead in terms of users and volume, other marketplaces are steadily gaining ground, according to a new study by Binance Market Pulse. OpenSea, the research says, is now facing fierce competition from two other Ethereum-based marketplaces – X2Y2 and Looksrare. The closest competitor, however, is Magic Eden, the major NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain. The research describes the competition as “very close,” as displayed by the graph below:

3 DAYS AGO