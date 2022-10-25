Powerball lottery grows to $680 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth an estimated $625 million, but no one was able to match all of the numbers.
The next drawing will be Wednesday and could be worth up to $680 million.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
