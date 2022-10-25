Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
Centre Daily
Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs’ DL for Georgia vs. Florida
Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3. Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report. The team will make a final...
Centre Daily
How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Cody Mauch, Offensive Lineman, NDSU Bison
Cody Mauch is coming back to NDSU as a leader for the team. In 2021, he was awarded numerous awards, including All America Second, Third Team and All Mountain Valley Conference Second Team. He made all fifteen starts which increased his starting streak to twenty-four games. In 2021, his playing time increased from 2017, when he first arrived on campus, to now. From Hankinson, North Dakota and attending Hankinson High School, Mauch was a three-year starter who played numerous positions, including tight end, quarterback, and defensive end. He was also an All-Conference Basketball Player and a standout track star. At North Dakota, he is majoring in Agricultural Engineers with a minor in Crop and Weed Science and Precision Agriculture.
Centre Daily
De’Aaron Fox Highlights The List Of Kentucky Players In Miami Heat Vs. Sacramento Kings Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The University of Kentucky has long been one of the top NBA-producing colleges. From Anthony Davis to Devin Booker to Rajon Rondo, the program has had their share of All-Stars. During Saturday's Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings game, it will be no different. Five...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion after no winning ticket; next drawing is Monday
No one won Saturday night’s $825 million grand prize, which means the Powerball jackpot now stands at $1 billion. The next drawing is Monday.
Centre Daily
Peter Luukko and Gary Green Discuss ‘Incredible’ Environment at Mullett Arena
As the Arizona Coyotes get set to make their home debut at Mullett Arena, we caught up with Peter Luukko, co-chair of the Oak View Group, and Gary Green of BBB Architects. The Oak View Group has been central to getting arena projects done in the NHL lately, working on Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and the New York Islanders' new home, UBS Arena. Oak View also manages Mullett Arena.
Comments / 0