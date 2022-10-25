ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Downtown Bryan Update on WTAW

Katelyn Brown visits with WTAW’s Zach Taylor about Friday’s Halloweentown event in Downtown Bryan during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Listen to “Downtown Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
City of College Station Update on WTAW

Ross Brady, Assistant to the City Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the five bond propositions on this election’s ballot, the economic impact of the bond issue, the needs for a new fire station, community input, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 28, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TxDOT Opens The Second Leg Of The “Aggie Expressway”

Three years and $280 million dollars went into building the ten mile stretch of the Aggie Expressway that is now open between Plantersville and Todd Mission. Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan tells our sister station Navasota News that Highway 249, which is two lane and is not a toll road, is open between Highway 105 and FM 1774.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Texas A&M Football Team Scratches “Bonfire”, Will Enter to Aggie Drum Line, “Aggie War Hymn”

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will now enter Kyle Field to the sounds of the Aggie Drum Line and “Aggie War Hymn”. Bjorks’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after he told viewers of his Facebook Live show “Yell & Review”, that the team would be pivoting away from the Kanye West song “Power”, which has been a part of the Aggies’ entrance since 2012.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool

College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

