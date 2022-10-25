Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Downtown Bryan Update on WTAW
Katelyn Brown visits with WTAW’s Zach Taylor about Friday’s Halloweentown event in Downtown Bryan during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Listen to “Downtown Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD School Board Hears Administration Updates About Future Campus Boundary Changes
A common subject at two Bryan ISD school board meetings during October was administrator updates about future campus boundary changes. Administrators plan to present recommendations to the BISD board in December or January. That is after conducting a community survey that is tentatively scheduled for November 7-18. That will be...
wtaw.com
Preview Of Friday’s Groundbreaking Of An Expansion And Renovation At Texas A&M’s Mays Business School
Groundbreaking is scheduled Friday afternoon on the Texas A&M campus for a more than $84 million dollar expansion and renovation at the Mays Business School. The board of regents approved the project during their August meeting as recommended by the system’s chief facilities officer Brett McCully. Click below for...
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Ross Brady, Assistant to the City Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the five bond propositions on this election’s ballot, the economic impact of the bond issue, the needs for a new fire station, community input, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 28, 2022.
wtaw.com
TxDOT Opens The Second Leg Of The “Aggie Expressway”
Three years and $280 million dollars went into building the ten mile stretch of the Aggie Expressway that is now open between Plantersville and Todd Mission. Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan tells our sister station Navasota News that Highway 249, which is two lane and is not a toll road, is open between Highway 105 and FM 1774.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Football Team Scratches “Bonfire”, Will Enter to Aggie Drum Line, “Aggie War Hymn”
Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will now enter Kyle Field to the sounds of the Aggie Drum Line and “Aggie War Hymn”. Bjorks’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after he told viewers of his Facebook Live show “Yell & Review”, that the team would be pivoting away from the Kanye West song “Power”, which has been a part of the Aggies’ entrance since 2012.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear Again From The Mother Of A Jail Inmate
For the third time, the mother of an Iola man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan addresses the Brazos County commission. Dixie Bollin said Tuesday that she has seen no changes in the treatment of her son, Larry, since she last spoke with commissioners seven weeks ago.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 16th Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Nine Years Comes After Entering A Stranger’s Home
A Bryan man remains in jail for the 16th time since May of 2013. 28 year old David Aguero was arrested by Bryan police Monday afternoon after entering a stranger’s home that is in the process of being sold. According to the BPD arrest report, Bryan fire initially responded...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool
College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
wtaw.com
College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges
Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail. Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge. Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two...
wtaw.com
Guerrieri Earns 500th Career Win, Aggies Advance to SEC Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Gators delivering head coach G Guerrieri his 500th win. Thursday’s triumph at Dizney Stadium also sealed an SEC Tournament spot for the Aggies. Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer...
Comments / 0