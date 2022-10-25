Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified
The Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the murder of an Ithaca man from early Friday morning.
Sheriff’s looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
cnyhomepage.com
Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident
CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
Early morning stabbing now a homicide investigation
What was reported this morning as an investigation into a stabbing incident, has now become an active homicide investigation.
Sayre man sentenced for burglary; DWI charges
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre man has been sentenced Friday to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility along with other punishments following multiple incidents occurring in 2021 and 2019. According to the Bradford County Criminal Court, Bryan Benninger, 31, was sentenced to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility followed by […]
JUST protests Broome County Jail visitation hours
JUST, or Justice and Unity in the Southern Tier filed charges against the sheriff and Broome County in May, demanding that they adjust visitation hours at the county jail.
NewsChannel 36
Three Schuyler County Men Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Meth
BURDETT, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Schuyler County men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing over an ounce of meth after a months long joint investigation by state troopers and the Elmira Police Department. According to state police, a search warrant was executed on route 227 in Hector where police allegedly...
whcuradio.com
Police investigate stabbing in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning stabbing in Ithaca. Police say the attack happened around 1:15 AM near the Tompkins County Public Library. There are no details on the severity of the injuries. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before 5 AM advising drivers and...
Wrong-way parkway driver charged with homicide
The man who killed Alfred and Paula Latessa in August on the Vestal Parkway will go to trial.
Woman sentenced for attempting to kill man in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Bradford County will spend up to 7 years behind bars for trying to kill a man with her car. Officials say 29-year-old Jennifer Craig, of Sayre, rammed a 41-year-old man with her car during a fight in Litchfield Township in 2021. Craig...
rewind1077.com
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
Police chase ends with 3 arrests in Milford
A car chase ended near Peck Lane after a police used tire deflators to stop the car, but that didn't necessarily stop the suspects.
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Respond to Downtown Stabbing
Police responded to a stabbing near the Green Street bus stop in Downtown Ithaca last night around 1:15 a.m. Following the incident, Tompkins County issued a SIREN alert advising residents to avoid the area of the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
Law Enforcement Officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning.
WKTV
Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
Broome County woman wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and asking residents of Broome County for assistance.
Police still on scene investigating early morning stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to a stabbing at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, near the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Library and Cayuga Street Parking Garage, according to a SIREN alert sent early this morning. Police are still on the...
