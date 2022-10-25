ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident

CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
WETM 18 News

Sayre man sentenced for burglary; DWI charges

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre man has been sentenced Friday to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility along with other punishments following multiple incidents occurring in 2021 and 2019. According to the Bradford County Criminal Court, Bryan Benninger, 31, was sentenced to 90 days in the Bradford County Correctional Facility followed by […]
NewsChannel 36

Three Schuyler County Men Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Meth

BURDETT, N.Y. (WENY) - Three Schuyler County men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing over an ounce of meth after a months long joint investigation by state troopers and the Elmira Police Department. According to state police, a search warrant was executed on route 227 in Hector where police allegedly...
whcuradio.com

Police investigate stabbing in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning stabbing in Ithaca. Police say the attack happened around 1:15 AM near the Tompkins County Public Library. There are no details on the severity of the injuries. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before 5 AM advising drivers and...
rewind1077.com

Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
ithaca.com

Ithaca Police Respond to Downtown Stabbing

Police responded to a stabbing near the Green Street bus stop in Downtown Ithaca last night around 1:15 a.m. Following the incident, Tompkins County issued a SIREN alert advising residents to avoid the area of the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
WKTV

Man found sleeping in stolen car arrested in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A Binghamton man was arrested in Oneonta over the weekend after he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside the Townhouse Motor Inn. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle report on Oct. 22 and were called to the motel on Main Street when the vehicle was spotted around 1:15 p.m.
