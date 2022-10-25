Read full article on original website
Food drive announced by Drury
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A campaign to collect food for families for Thanksgiving began Monday in Texas County. The event is organized by Drury GO in Houston. Items donated will be distributed by the Texas County Food Pantry. Karen...
Two county grocery stores participating in ‘Check Out Hunger’ campaign
Ozarks Food Harvest is partnering with more than 60 local grocers — including Town & Country Supermarket — for their 24th annual Check Out Hunger campaign to help provide meals for families this holiday season. The campaign begins Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 31. Check Out Hunger...
PHOTOS: Successful youth deer hunters
Youth deer season opened Saturday in Texas County. Here are the successful youth deer hunters submitting their photographs to news@houstonherald.com:
Man charged after vehicle stolen at Houston gas station
A Houston man faces two felony charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle that had a gun in it from a gas station in Houston on Oct. 23. Raffe Mirzakhanyan, 30, of Houston, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and a firearm (both class D felonies). A Houston Police Department...
DEATH NOTICE: Velma Marlene Mings
Services for Velma Marlene Mings, 58, are noon Nov. 2, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
Coroner issues report on calls in September
The Texas County coroner answered 30 calls in September 2022. In the county, there were 21 natural deaths, including: Five deaths due senile degeneration of the brain, strokes (4), cancer (3), heart disease/heart attack (2), congestive heart failure and COPD (2), sepsis (2), pulmonary embolism (1), death due to medication-related hemorrhage (1) and liver cirrhosis (1).
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges Thursday
A Licking man was arrested on multiple charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday. Richard D. Sims, 60, was arrested on a felony Dent County warrant charging him with having no valid license, a felony Texas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a felony driving while revoked/suspended charge, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle charge.
MSU to recognize Eslinger’s contribution to education
A lawmaker who has devoted most of her career to education will be honored this year by Missouri State University. It announced Friday that Republican state Sen. Karla Eslinger, Texas County’s state senator, will receive the 2022 Government Excellence Award for her advocacy and support for MSU. Eslinger, the...
Cabool man arrested on outstanding warrant, patrol reports
A Cabool man was arrested Wednesday night on an outstanding warrant in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Richard D. Mackey, 52, had the warrant on an earlier speeding charge, the patrol said. He is held in the St. Charles County Jail.
Coroner gives report on August calls
Marie Lasater, Texas County coroner, answered 17 calls in August 2022. There were 14 natural deaths, including due to cancer (4), heart disease/heart attack (3) due to congestive heart failure and COPD (3), due to stroke (1), pulmonary embolism (1) and due senile degeneration of the brain (2). There were...
DEATH NOTICE: Mona Lewis
Funeral services for Mona Lewis, 73, of Summersville, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Send an online condolence.
Tigers to host district football game tonight
The Houston High School football team will host Willow Springs this evening at 7 in the first round of the Class 2 District 3 playoffs. When the two teams met in a South Central Association conference contest Oct. 7 in Houston, the Tigers scored with 13 seconds left in the game to break a tie and pull out a 20-14 victory.
Football Tigers smash Willow Springs
For the first time since 2008, the Houston High School football team will play an 11th game this season. The Tigers added at least one more week to their campaign thanks to a 43-6 destruction of Willow Springs in a quarterfinals game in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 3 playoffs Friday night in Tiger Stadium.
