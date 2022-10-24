ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company

Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Must Apparently Pay For Their Own Travel And Hotel

For fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at the popular game show Jeopardy!, there’s now a podcast for that. Called Inside Jeopardy!, the producers will discuss facts about the show that many may not have heard before. A producer named Sarah Whitcomb Foss was recently on the podcast and opened up about how contestants get to Los Angeles for their first episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy