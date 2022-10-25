ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?

Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley

Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
Belgrade man sentenced for firearms crimes, trafficking meth, heroin

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking meth and heroin as well as firearms crimes. Jeramiah Kayson Gohde, 24, pleaded guilty after law enforcement found him slumped over the steering wheel of an idling vehicle with drugs and a short-barreled shotgun inside.
