Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
montanarightnow.com
Crosswalks, roundabouts in Bozeman getting new signs to explain light patterns
BOZEMAN, Mont. - New signage at crosswalks and roundabouts in Bozeman is on the way. The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) announced that the crosswalks at 19th Ave. and Lincoln St. and roundabouts in town are getting new signs that better explain how to react to the different light patterns drivers may see.
KULR8
Madison County fire warden honored with 2022 DNRC Fire Cooperator of the Year
VIRGINA CITY, Mont. - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) honored the Madison County fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator, Joe Brummell, as the 2022 Fire Cooperator of the Year. The award, new this year, honors an individual or organization for their excellence in supporting...
Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley
Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
NBCMontana
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
Rescuers locate overdue hunters in Mystic Lake Cabin area
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced for firearms crimes, trafficking meth, heroin
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking meth and heroin as well as firearms crimes. Jeramiah Kayson Gohde, 24, pleaded guilty after law enforcement found him slumped over the steering wheel of an idling vehicle with drugs and a short-barreled shotgun inside.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
