Read full article on original website
Related
HuffPost
Michigan State Players Appear To Hurl Punches, Kick Michigan Player In Postgame Fight
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his team's players were assaulted by Michigan State players on Saturday.
Tennessee football can't be stopped by 'a basketball school.' Bring on Georgia | Opinion
There was no chance of Kentucky keeping up with Tennessee. UK is a basketball school, after all. Now, bring on Georgia. UT looks ready for the champs.
Former UT soccer player Rhian Wilkinson wins NWSL title as first-year coach of Portland Thorns
Rhian Wilkinson is the first Tennessee soccer alum to win an NWSL title as player or coach. The first-year coach of the Portland Thorns led her squad to a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current at Audi Field on Saturday. The Thorns were led by 22-year-old league MVP Sophia Smith, who scored the game-winning goal in the fourth minute of play. ...
Comments / 0