Rhian Wilkinson is the first Tennessee soccer alum to win an NWSL title as player or coach. The first-year coach of the Portland Thorns led her squad to a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current at Audi Field on Saturday. The Thorns were led by 22-year-old league MVP Sophia Smith, who scored the game-winning goal in the fourth minute of play. ...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO