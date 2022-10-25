ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Former UT soccer player Rhian Wilkinson wins NWSL title as first-year coach of Portland Thorns

Rhian Wilkinson is the first Tennessee soccer alum to win an NWSL title as player or coach. The first-year coach of the Portland Thorns led her squad to a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Current at Audi Field on Saturday. The Thorns were led by 22-year-old league MVP Sophia Smith, who scored the game-winning goal in the fourth minute of play. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy