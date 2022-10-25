ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Crews douse yacht fire off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Crews put out a fire on a yacht off Miami Beach Friday afternoon. Fire boats responded to the burning vessel, located off Miami Beach Marina near Government Cut, at around noon. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Closer look:
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police

A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence Clears From Outside of Area in Northwest Miami

A large police presence, including SWAT units and officers from Miami Beach and the city of Miami, were outside an area in northwest Miami early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the area near a gas station located near Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue located in the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police

A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said. Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety

Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Beach Condo Building Ordered Evacuated Over Structural Issue

An ocean-front condominium building in Miami Beach was ordered evacuated Thursday after it was deemed structurally unsafe. Residents of the Port Royale, a 164-unit building at 6969 Collins Ave., were required to vacate the building immediately after an engineer discovered that a main support beam identified for repair 10 months ago had shifted and that a crack in the beam had expanded, Miami Beach officials said.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

3 in Custody After Stealing Catalytic Converters, Leading Police on Chase Into Miami Beach

Three people were in custody after leading police on a chase through North Bay Village and into Miami Beach after allegedly stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. Carlos Segarra, 19, Kerven Rodriguez, 21, and Demetrius Saunders, 24, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary of an occupied structure. Saunders also faces charges of grand theft and fleeing police.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy