Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Broward Firefighter Saving Girlfriend From Fiery Crash on I-95
New video shows the moment a Broward firefighter saved his girlfriend from a burning car after a fiery crash involving a fuel truck on Interstate 95 earlier this week. The cellphone footage shows firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend, Su Hninyi, running as the fuel tanker and other vehicles are consumed by flames.
Click10.com
Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
Click10.com
Crews douse yacht fire off Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Crews put out a fire on a yacht off Miami Beach Friday afternoon. Fire boats responded to the burning vessel, located off Miami Beach Marina near Government Cut, at around noon. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Closer look:
NBC Miami
Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police
A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in deadly golf crash in Southwest Miami-Dade faces judge
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was driving under the...
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence Clears From Outside of Area in Northwest Miami
A large police presence, including SWAT units and officers from Miami Beach and the city of Miami, were outside an area in northwest Miami early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the area near a gas station located near Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue located in the city of Miami.
3 freed from Miami elevator, lifted 3 floors to safety
Photos show Miami firefighters' daring rescue after three adults got stuck in an elevator.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police
A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said. Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.
Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse
MIAMI BEACH — (AP) — An evacuation order has abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year. The city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday evening at the Port Royale condominium, Miami Beach...
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale Arrested: Police
A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday has been arrested, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway near Southeast 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said. Investigators said the motorcycle was struck behind by...
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspect after fatal shooting near Moore Park in Miami
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Friday evening. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred near Moore Park in the area of 7th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street which is right next to City of Miami Fire Station #6.
NBC Miami
Miami Beach Condo Building Ordered Evacuated Over Structural Issue
An ocean-front condominium building in Miami Beach was ordered evacuated Thursday after it was deemed structurally unsafe. Residents of the Port Royale, a 164-unit building at 6969 Collins Ave., were required to vacate the building immediately after an engineer discovered that a main support beam identified for repair 10 months ago had shifted and that a crack in the beam had expanded, Miami Beach officials said.
NBC Miami
Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing
The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
NBC Miami
3 in Custody After Stealing Catalytic Converters, Leading Police on Chase Into Miami Beach
Three people were in custody after leading police on a chase through North Bay Village and into Miami Beach after allegedly stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. Carlos Segarra, 19, Kerven Rodriguez, 21, and Demetrius Saunders, 24, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary of an occupied structure. Saunders also faces charges of grand theft and fleeing police.
Comments / 0