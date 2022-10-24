Read full article on original website
Week 9 prep football preview: Battle of the Bell to decide GSL 4A/3A title, top 3A seed to postseason; West Valley has fate in its hands
Months of speculation will come to an end Friday night and by Sunday afternoon all the Week 10 playoff and crossover matchups will be set. All eyes will be on Union Stadium on Friday, where traditional rivals who both call the venue home will battle – all with the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A title on the line.
bonnersferryherald.com
Badger football makes history: Undefeated and league champs
SPIRIT LAKE — For the first time since 1975, the Badgers finished the regular season undefeated and have earned the Intermountain League football championship on Oct. 22 against the Timberlake Tigers. The host Tigers pushed the unbeaten Badgers to the limit before the visitors scored the go-ahead touchdown on...
How to watch the Gonzaga-Tennessee game
FRISCO, Texas – Gonzaga basketball season kicks off Friday with an exhibition game against the Tennessee Volunteers. This game is unlike your typical Zag game, though. The game will be live on Pay-Per-View and will cost $9.99 to watch. All proceeds from the game will go to McLendon Foundation. The foundation was established in 1999 to honor the legacy of...
'That 40 minutes, he's not my friend.' Exhibition pits Gonzaga's Drew Timme against longtime trainer, Tennessee asst. Rod Clark
Rod Clark was fresh off an NAIA college basketball career, working at a Nike factory store in Dallas and trying to break into the AAU coaching scene. His first AAU gig came with Dallas-based club RM5 Elite and the next summer he started coaching another EYBL team in the area, Nike Pro Skills.
Malik Roberson out as coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information
Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season. In an email sent to the parents of the players on Friday, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”
Gonzaga to take on Tennessee in exhibition game
FRISCO, TX. — Ladies and gentlemen, the Gonzaga men’s basketball season tips off in two days. On Friday, the No. 2 Bulldogs will face the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in an exhibition charity game to raise money for the McLendon Foundation. The game won’t count against GU’s regular season record, but it is still a good test before the start...
Local sports greats inducted into the Inland Northwest Hall of Fame
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some of the biggest names in local sports were inducted into the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame. The class was headlined by Gonzaga men’s basketball legend and NBA Champion Adam Morrisson. Other inductees include WSU Track and Field great and five-time olympian Bernard Lagat, former Eastern Washington Head Football Coach Dick Zornes, former Spokane Chief and...
Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country, according to the Preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll. The Zags got 759 total poll points and five first-place votes. North Carolina is ranked ahead of them, receiving 23 first-place votes and 778 total points. Houston and Kentucky were the other two teams who got first-place votes. Houston...
dpgazette.com
Students Of The Month – October 2022
Pictured left to right: Bree Waldron – Riverside High School, Remi Scott – Deer Park High School, and Laila Baggar – Mary Walker High School. Deer Park Rotarians Recognize the October 2022 Students of the Month. Deer Park School District. Remi Scott is the Deer Park Student...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
Parade of storms bring return of autumn normalcy to the West
Rain is in the forecast every day this week in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Snow is falling in the mountains. Temperatures are struggling to get out of the 50s. Forecasters eye not just one weather system heading their way but several. Autumn normalcy has finally returned to the Northwest.
Parade of storms on the move
A series of storms lined up in the pacific will deliver one round after the other of valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend, with our next system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. With start time temperatures hovering around freezing early Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix for some making for a slow morning commute.
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
Spokane man hopes to make it big in Nashville
Help this Spokane man make it big in Nashville by watching his Tiktok entered in a competition to open for Josh Turner. Click here to watch.
Multiple vehicle crash blocks northbound SR 395 south of Barstow Bridge
FERRY COUNTY, Wash. – A multiple vehicle crash is blocking northbound SR 395 just south of Barstow Bridge (MP 252). The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking drivers to avoid the area. One driver from each vehicle was transported to local hospitals with significant injuries, WSP reported. One driver...
4 Small Town Savory Diners in Washington Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities
One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board
OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
inlander.com
A timeline of the North-South Freeway
1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route. 1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway. 1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes. 1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the...
First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
