Culver City, CA

Fontana Herald News

Police shut down alleged illegal gambling operation

An alleged illegal gambling operation was shut down in Montclair on Oct. 26, according to the Montclair Police Department. Members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) served a warrant at 10673 Mills Avenue. Multiple subjects were detained and a few fled the scene, but were later found hiding in the...
MONTCLAIR, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested after woman found dead in parking lot of Woodland Hills library

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Woodland Hills on Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Platt Branch Library after learning that a woman had been found dead at the scene. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was discovered on the ground of the parking lot, appearing to have suffered from some sort of blunt force trauma. Police arrested a suspect a little over a block away from where the woman was found. They do not believe there is any threat to the public. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing teen in Corona

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Corona, officials said Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 1000 block of Border Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department. Responding officers found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that […]
CORONA, CA
smobserved.com

Homeless Meth Addict Runs Stolen Car into a Tree, Driver and Passenger Arrested in Santa Monica.

Santa Monica police arrested a homeless meth addict after he ran into a tree. "A records check revealed the driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Keith Dilks, a 34-year-old homeless male, had an active No Bail Felony warrant for a probation violation. He was arrested and booked on Grand Theft Auto, Conspiracy, Possession of Burglary Tools and Methamphetamine, Obstructing Arrest, Evading and the warrant," said the SMPD in a press release, which follows:
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Police seize gun from 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School

Westminster police seized a handgun from a 14-year-old student at Fountain Valley High School on Monday. Officers were sent to the school, located on Goldenwest Street, after learning that a student was on campus with a loaded gun. According to police, the student showed the weapon to another student inside of a school restroom. Upon learning that the student was armed, staff members took the weapon and held the girl until police arrived. Westminster Police Department officers secured the weapon. The student was booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall."It does not appear the female made any specific threats towards school officials or students on campus," police said. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (714) 548-3212.
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area

BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Fountain Valley High school student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to another school

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to another Orange County high school. Westminster Police officers were called to Westminster High School just after noon on Oct. 24, after receiving reports of a student with a gun on campus. According to officers, the girl walked onto the school campus and showed the loaded gun to a girl in the bathroom.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Girl with gun arrested at WHS

A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested Monday afternoon when it was discovered she had brought a loaded handgun onto the Westminster High School campus. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, police were dispatched to WHS around 12:16 p.m. The girl showed the gun to another student inside a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting inside store in South Los Angeles

One person was killed and two others were injured when shots were fired inside a store in South Los Angeles. Police said the shooting unfolded inside Royalty Market in the 6200 block of S. San Pedro Street on Sunday morning. It was there that authorities arrived to locate the victims. One person had died, while two others were hospitalized in stable condition. Three suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. What led up to the shooting remains unclear. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in crash near Lake Los Angeles

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m....
LANCASTER, CA

