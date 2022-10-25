Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Woodland Hills on Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Platt Branch Library after learning that a woman had been found dead at the scene. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was discovered on the ground of the parking lot, appearing to have suffered from some sort of blunt force trauma. Police arrested a suspect a little over a block away from where the woman was found. They do not believe there is any threat to the public. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

