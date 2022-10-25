Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing
Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
Officials break ground on new aviation center at Sioux Gateway Airport
SIOUX CITY -- City officials and business leaders donned orange hard hats and dug gold-painted shovels into the dirt Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a $10.7 million aviation center at Sioux Gateway Airport. The 40,000-square-foot facility includes a flight academy and additional aviation operations. The aviation center was established...
Sioux City woman who went missing more than ago has been found
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman last seen by her family more than a month ago has been located. The Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Brenda Payer, 36, has been located by family members out of state. She is doing well and was unharmed, police said.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
Dumkrieger, Bittinger vie for Woodbury County supervisors seat
SIOUX CITY -- Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger and Republican Dan Bittinger are facing off for an open seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Dumkrieger, a teacher and chair of the county Democratic Party, and Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, are both seeking their first term on the board.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
LETTER: Steve Hansen for Iowa House District 2
The newly minted Iowa House District 2 needs to send Steve Hansen to Des Moines to continue fighting for the priorities for which he returned to the Iowa Legislature after an 18-year hiatus. Steve Hansen has spent his entire professional life serving Siouxland, as a state legislator from 1987-2003, and...
19-year-old Sioux City man involved in drive-by shooting pleads guilty to gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
19-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Sioux City double homicide
SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two people on the west side early Saturday morning. Joseph Cruz was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury, according to criminal complaint documents.
Man injured in I-29 crash, near Whiting, with semi hauling anhydrous ammonia
WHITING, Iowa — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia on Interstate 29 near Whiting. The crash happened at 9:57 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 117. According to a minimal...
Sioux Center sweeps first match in state volleyball tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-ranked Sioux Center built early leads and fed off of its opponent’s errors to sweep No. 5 West Liberty in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Tuesday. The Warriors dominated each set, winning all three by the same margin, 25-13. Making their first appearance at the state...
SBL's Tyler Smith, Sioux Center's Kylar Fritz earn MVP honors in Iowa Class 3A District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton quarterback Tyler Smith has been selected as the offensive most valuable player for the Class 3A All-District 1 team, while Sioux Center free safety Kylar Fritz was named the defensive MVP. Carson Bruhn of Sioux Center was the defensive line MVP, and Colton Wieland of Carroll was the...
UPDATED: Hinton defeats Denver, moves on to semi-finals in state volleyball tournament
CORALVILLE — The Hinton Blackhawks left home for the Class 2A state tournament with one state tournament win in program history. Hinton’s only win came in a four set thriller over Durant in 2005. But, making their first state tournament appearance since 2013, the Blackhawks took down the...
