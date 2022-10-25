Read full article on original website
Clean Slate Coffee House, Riverside Fire District team up for 2nd annual Trick-Or-Treat event
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to the Halloween season, The exciting wait for trick-or-treating can be a tough one. Fortunately, Clean Slate Coffee House and the Riverside Fire District created a Trick-Or-Treat event to help end that wait for those that stopped by. “Oh it’s definitely spooky season...
W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids to reopen
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids is scheduled to open by the end of the day Friday. This summer, a redesign project took place in the area of the Wisconsin Rapids City Hall. Streets affected included West Grand Avenue, West Jackson Street, 4th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
Wood County Forestry and Parks Department Announces Closing of Some Wood County Parks
The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department would like to give public notice that South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on October 31st. Dexter County Park campground will remain open until November 28, 2022. The 2nd and 3rd loops will remain open...
Mosinee's season comes to an end after loss to Rice Lake
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee came in to their matchup against Rice Lake with an impressive 8-1-1 record, coming off of a big 50-20 win against Shawano in the opening round of the playoffs. Rice Lake, on the other hand, was 8-2 after defeating Merrill 60-6 in their Level-One game. A...
First responders eligible for free sub at Firehouse Subs on Friday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -National First Responders Day is Friday, Oct 28. Firehouse subs is celebrating by offering a free medium sub to all first responders with any purchase. The offer is valid for firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs, in uniform or with valid ID. Firehouse Subs has a...
Almost 354K Wisconsinites have voted early, more than 7,100 in Marathon Co.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 14-million people across 44 states have already voted, according to Edison Research and Catalist. In Wisconsin, as of Thursday morning, that number is 353,929. 288,851 by mail. 65,078 since in person started Tuesday. In Marathon County, 6,082 people have sent in their ballots with another...
Everest’s Mlodik, SPASH boys take first at State Cross Country
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Athletes from all over Wisconsin competed in the 2022 State Cross Country Meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Several area athletes had themselves a day to remember. In girls’ Division 1, D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won her first cross country title. The junior...
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday will be the last day to shop at the Farmers Market of Wausau. The market brings many people out each season, but some are beginning to question the products being sold. A Facebook user posted a question in the Ask Wausau group asking where the...
Wausau area obituaries October 26, 2022
Eugene A. Klasinski, 86, of Rothschild, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side, just as he wanted. Eugene was born July 23, 1936, in Stevens Point to parents Anthony and Regina (Rozak) Klasinski. In 1956 in the city of Wisconsin Rapids he would meet his future wife, Kathryn Bulgrin. On May 31, 1958, they would become husband and wife. Together, they enjoyed dancing and playing couples league bowling. Every summer was spent up north in the Minocqua area starting with a cottage on Wind Pudding Lake, and the past 19 years at the Hiawatha Campground where they enjoyed all the Northwoods had to offer making many treasured memories and friends. One of Eugene’s favorite places was his son Kevin’s hunting land where numerous memories were made. He also enjoyed all sports and especially watching the grandchildren participate. He was a social man who also enjoyed coffee breaks with good friends and appreciated a good joke. He was a parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Parish, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4628. Eugene spent over 30 years as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance. Above all, Eugene loved his family and will be greatly missed.
15-year-old detained following nearly 5 hour standoff with Monroe County deputies
Deputies responded to a call at a rural Tomah residence around 6 p.m. concerning a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Deputies claim the teen fired several shots as they were responding to the incident, including one that struck a nearby residence.
First Alert Weather: The mild weather will continue on Sunday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The temperatures on Saturday are more typical for early October rather than late October. The mild weather will continue on Sunday and most of next week. This weather does not happen often in late October, almost early November. Halloween will be the warmest since 2008. The next...
Teen arrested after long Monroe Co. standoff, Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe Co. who was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were on their way to home around 6 p.m. after receiving...
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
Marshfield Police Department Investigates Car vs. Bicycle Accident
The Marshfield Police Department investigated a car versus bicycle accident. According to the Department, the crash occurred on October 24th around 6:36am. The driver was heading south on South Oak Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto E. 14th Street and struck a pedestrian on a bike. The driver stated he didn’t see the bicyclist.
Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation
Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
Five area volleyball teams, two soccer teams advance to sectional finals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Trips to the sectional finals were on the line Thursday in both volleyball and boys’ soccer. Across the area, seven total teams will play for a trip to state on Saturday. First, an all-area match-up between Edgar and Auburndale took five sets to complete. However,...
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
