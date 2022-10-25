ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Supreme Court: Cedar Point customers can’t get refunds for pandemic changes

By By Susan Tebben Ohio Capital Journal
The Ohio Supreme Court said an Ohio amusement park had every right to change their admission rules during the government-mandated COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The court ruled that the owners of Cedar Point were “neither unjustly enriched nor in breach of contract” when the park was closed for two months during the pandemic shutdown, keeping 2020 season-pass holders from using their tickets. The state ordered the closure of amusement parks in March of that year.

The decision was a reversal of a decision by a lower court, who had ruled in favor of ticketholders who said they were owed refunds for the unused passes.

Laura Valentine, the customer at the top of the lawsuit against Cedar Fair, L.P., owner of Cedar Point, argued that the season pass she’d purchased was for the 2020 season, which ran from May through October, according to Valentine.

Cedar Point didn’t open until July 2020 because of the statewide shutdown, but the park’s owners said the passes only specify the right for a pass-holder to use the tickets on “regularly schedule operating days” which are “subject to change without notice,” including cancellations for weather or “other conditions.”

Because the language wasn’t specific about opening day, Erie County Common Pleas Court, where the lawsuit originated, dismissed the case and said the company had not violated its contract.

It was that vague language however, that caused the Sixth District Court of Appeals to disagree with the decision of the lower court. Because the dates and language were “ambiguous,” the court said the case should move forward.

Cedar Fair appealed this decision to the state supreme court, who made its recent ruling that the company was not liable.

Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote in the unanimous opinion that Ohio’s COVID-19 shutdown “was a condition that required Cedar Fair to close its parks for approximately two months.”

“The government-mandated shutdown resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the daily lives and businesses of Ohioans statewide,” Kennedy wrote. “Among those disruptions was the delayed opening of Cedar Point. Nonetheless, this case requires us to apply the terms and conditions that Valentine agreed to when she purchased a 2020 season pass from Cedar Fair.”

When venues reopened in July, Kennedy wrote that “Valentine received the benefit of her bargain, even if the 2020 season was shorter than she had expected it would be when she purchased the season pass.”

Ohio Redistricting Commission members are up for reelection. What were their roles?

Ohio’s ongoing redistricting battles have impacted the November election by changing districts and creating the need for two primaries. The congressional redistricting map decision by the Ohio Supreme Court, which deemed the map unconstitutional and unduly partisan, is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court by Republican legislative leaders Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp, along with the legislators who took over for Huffman and Cupp on the Ohio Redistricting Commission earlier this year. ...
Americans for Contraception group makes six-figure digital ad buy against four Ohio GOP congressmen

A new advocacy group called Americans for Contraception is targeting four Ohio Republican U.S. Congressmen with a six-figure advertising buy in the lead up to the Nov. 8 election, criticizing them for their votes against the “Right to Contraception Act” introduced by Democrats following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning national abortion rights. The series of ads target U.S. Reps. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville; Mike Carey, of Columbus; Steve Chabot, of Cincinnati; and David Joyce, of Chagrin Falls. Ads against Chabot went up earlier this...
Ryan stresses issues, independence in bid for U.S. Senate

Editor’s Note: With the November 8 general election fast approaching, The Athens Messenger reached out to the state’s two major party candidates for U.S. Senate for exclusive interviews. Democrat Tim Ryan’s campaign granted the newspaper an interview. An attempt to interview Republican J.D. Vance remains ongoing. A response from the Ohio GOP party indicated they would contact his campaign and see if Vance will agree to an interview. We have yet to hear back. If we do, that interview will appear in a future edition. ...
Funding fair to help people get grants, loans to tie-in to new county water system

Several Athens County agencies, along with the USDA, will host a funding fair to help residents connect their homes to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer project. Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler discussed the project and the event at the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday. The funding fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1, at the Athens Public Library, 30 Home St.,...
Just after giving out $10M in bonuses, teachers retirement system announces $5.3B in losses

The Ohio State Teachers Retirement fund in August voted to give its employees $10 million in bonuses even though it estimated that it had lost $3 billion during the fiscal year that ended July 1. On Thursday, the official numbers came in showing that the fund’s losses were actually much larger — $5.3 billion — and that has the union that represents the state’s retired teachers hopping mad. In August,...
