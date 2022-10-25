ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

'Bored' fire department trainee sentenced to 30 days for making false fire reports

By STAFF REPORT
 5 days ago

The Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department trainee arrested in August accused of making false fire calls began serving a 30 day jail sentence last week as part of a plea agreement.

Morgan Lee Price, 19, 240 Hidden Valley Road, Rogersville, reported to jail on Oct. 20.

Price was originally charged with two counts of felony filing a false report in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in early August.

On Sept. 28 Price pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court to the reduced charge of misdemeanor solicitation to fire, and the second count was dismissed.

Price was sentenced to 30 days in the Hawkins County Jail, and must serve 75 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for early release. He also received 11 months and 29 days on probation, and $471 in fines and fees.

He was granted a Judicial Diversion which means if Price completes the terms of his probation he can petition the court to expunge his record.

According to court records Price officially joined the SVVFD on Aug. 4 of this year, and was relieved of his duties on Aug. 7.

SVVFD Chief Chris Vaughan told the Review that he and other firefighters became suspicious after receiving five false fire calls after Price, who was 18 at the time, joined the department.

Vaughan said Price was a trainee who was only allowed to ride to fires scenes with a certified firefighter and perform tasks that didn’t involve actual firefighting.

Vaughan said he confronted Price on Sunday, Aug. 7 and Price admitted he’d made false fire calls because “he was bored.”

On Monday, Aug. 8 Price voluntarily went to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office where he admitted to Detective Kyle Shively that he’d made false fire reports.

On Aug. 11 Price was charged with two counts of Class C felony filing a false report. He faced 3-6 years if convicted on the original charges.

