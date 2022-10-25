Read full article on original website
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Medical News Today
How long do menopause symptoms last?
Menopause is a natural stage after a person’s final menstrual cycle. Menopause symptoms typically last for around 4 years. Menopause is part of sexual maturation and is not a disease or condition, although people may experience many symptoms of menopause. Doctors define menopause as occurring 1 year after a...
5 Things I Learned From Dealing With Unrelenting Acid Reflux During Pregnancy
There are a lot of pregnancy symptoms that you hear about and just assume you may need to endure. For example, that infamous first-trimester nausea and fatigue. Even before I got pregnant, I already knew I might experience these things and that they were essentially part of being pregnant. I felt prepared for them—which I think made them a little easier to accept. The symptom I felt completely unprepared for? Unrelenting acid reflux from every single thing I eat and drink—yes, even water.
How to Tell If Your Ear Piercing Is Infected (and How to Treat It)
POV: You just got your ears pierced and you feel fabulous…until you don’t because the area starts to feel irritated. Is it an ear piercing infection? Are you having an allergic reaction? Or maybe your ear is just a little bit (understandably) inflamed after the trauma of getting punctured with a piece of metal?
Daily Mail
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
rsvplive.ie
The signs and symptoms of osteopenia - which can turn into osteoporosis
Most of us know about the dangers of developing osteoporosis as you get older, but have you heard of osteopenia? Osteopenia is the midpoint between healthy bones and osteoporosis when your bones are weaker than they should be but not so weak that they break easily. Your body begins to...
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
MedicalXpress
Study shows certain foods reduce hot flashes associated with menopause by 88%
A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found that a diet intervention is about as effective (88%) as hormone replacement therapy (70–90%) for reducing menopausal hot flashes, without the associated health risks. The WAVS trial—the Women's Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor...
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
suggest.com
Burning Mouth Is A Symptom Of Menopause We Don’t Often Talk About
Many women experience a common constellation of symptoms when they enter menopause, from changes in their menstrual cycle to insomnia, hot flashes, sexual dysfunction, and mood changes. Nevertheless, there are some lesser-known menopause complaints that may surprise you. In the past decade, research seems to suggest that burning mouth syndrome...
Lifehacker
The Overlooked (but Serious) Symptoms of Menopause
Generally speaking, menopause, which is defined as going a full 12 months without a period, can happen anytime ranging between the late 30s to late 50s, with the average age being 52. In the time period leading up to menopause, which is known as perimenopause, the body can go through a number of changes, with this transitory period lasting an average of four years. Even after menopause ends, you’re still not done, as symptoms can persist for years after.
Here’s How Long Flu Shot Side Effects Last, If You Experience Them at All
Friendly reminder: It’s time to get your annual flu vaccine if you haven’t already. Flu season is already ramping up, and experts are expecting an especially rough fall and winter, so getting your shot before the end of October is pretty darn important. There are plenty of precautions that can help protect you from the flu—washing your hands frequently and masking up, to name a couple—but the vaccine is a tool that should top your list.
Healthymeal
Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes
Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
How To Prevent Sciatica Pain When Walking
Walking is a good exercise for sciatica because it increases blood flow through the body. But what can you do to help prevent sciatica pain while walking?
Healthline
Hair Straightening and Uterine Cancer: What to Know About the Risks
Previous studies have linked chemicals in some hair products to breast cancer. New research has found hair straightening chemicals may increase risk of uterine cancer. Risk was doubled for those frequently using hair straightening products compared to those not using them. Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer among...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
SELF
How to Prep Now If Winter Always Makes You Depressed
Whether we’re ready for it or not, colder and darker days are right around the corner. If you’re like me, you may be trying not to think about it—pretending that summer isn’t over despite the fact that the sun is going down earlier and earlier each day and there’s definitely already a chill in the air.
SELF
