My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
UpNorthLive.com
Researchers gather to combat 'rock snot' in Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Researchers, lake associations and others met at a summit held by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay on Friday. One of the pressing topics was the status and spread of Didymo, or "rock snot" in our region. Didymo, or didymosphenia geminata, is an algae...
Group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI
The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
Amazing Roll Cloud Recorded Rolling Over Lake Michigan
The first thing I thought when I saw this video of a roll cloud moving over Lake Michigan was literally, "What the heck is happening on Lake Michigan?" I have never heard of a roll cloud and I've been here my whole life. But one was filmed by a guy...
WOW! Grand Rapids Is The 6th Most Beautiful City in Michigan
Grand Rapids has secured the sixth spot on Culture Trips' list of the most beautiful towns in Michigan. Since Grand Rapids is Beer City and has the ability to get to Lake Michigan in a short amount of time, we are top-notch!. With easy access to Lake Michigan's Gold Coast,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
State Christmas tree on its way to the Michigan Capitol
The state Christmas tree is making its way to the Capitol City.
A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 28-30, 2022
This weekend is full of Halloween themed activities...from ghost tours to spooky car washes. There is also music, comedy, lights, and a parade. Runs Through Sunday, November 13, 2022 - John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids, MI. The popular, family-friendly, and interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo is back for another year of...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
Take A Ride Down The 58-Mile Bike Trail From West Michigan to Chicago
For all of you long-distance travelers, bikers, and marathon runners, this might be right up your alley. Soon, bikers and pedestrians will be to take a scenic route from Michigan to Illinois. Starting in New Buffalo, Michigan, traveling through Indiana, and connecting in Calumet Park in Chicago, the Marquette Greenway...
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Comments / 1