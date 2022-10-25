ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state. She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NY Post fires employee for 'vile' takeover of Twitter feed

NEW YORK — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper's website and Twitter feed. The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York's Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, making violent statements about Gov. Kathy Hochul and hurling racist slurs at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New Yorkers to vote on Environmental Bond Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election Day is just about two weeks away and while Western New Yorkers have a lot of choices to make on candidates around the region and state, there are other issues voters need to be aware of. Voters could enact the Environmental Bond Act for the...
2 On Your Side

Attorney General asked about comments made on Town Hall

ALBANY, N.Y. — You may have seen our interview on the Town Hall last week with New York State Attorney General Letitia James. It made headlines across the state due to what she said about bail reform. We asked her if cashless bail, which she has championed, may need...
2 On Your Side

Veterans Stand Down event held in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Veterans from across Western New York got a helping hand on Friday in Niagara Falls, where the city held the Veteran Stand Down event at Heat, Love and Soul. The one-day event offered information on veteran benefits, legal advice, and housing services. There were health...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY veterans honored with trip to Washington

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A total of 50 veterans from Western New York went to Washington, DC on October 22, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. There was even representation of Veterans who fought in World War I. Many veterans have been waiting for...
WASHINGTON, DC
2 On Your Side

Fall colors begin to fade across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after peak fall colors arrived across all of Western New York, leaves have now begun to fade or fall. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, almost the entire state is reporting that this fall foliage season is pretty much over with fall colors past their peak. There are a few exceptions though. The Hudson Valley, the lakefront of Lake Ontario near Rochester, and parts of the Finger Lakes are reporting peak fall color for this week. Then farther downstate, New York City and Long Island are finally seeing near-peak color.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Early voting starts on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Midterm elections are almost here. Early voting begins on Saturday. Early voting runs Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Election Day is November 8, 2022. Early voting runs...
2 On Your Side

DMV and DEC urge drivers to watch out for deer and moose

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Environmental Conservation urge drivers to watch out for deer and moose. Deer and moose are more active and more likely to be on the roads in the months of October, November, and December. Early...
2 On Your Side

Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy