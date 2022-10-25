Read full article on original website
Hochul celebrates start of early voting by casting her ballot in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like many others across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul cast her ballot on the first day of early voting across the state. She cast her vote Saturday morning in Buffalo, at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Other Democratic Party leaders in attendance included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, State Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
U.B. professor analyzes New York's gubernatorial debate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night's debate covered a wide range of topics from crime and bail reform to the economy, abortion rights, and gun control. Wednesday, 2 On Your Side took a closer look at crime, and what's being proposed by both candidates. "There is no tough-on-crime strategy that...
NY Post fires employee for 'vile' takeover of Twitter feed
NEW YORK — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for putting false and racist content targeting politicians on the newspaper's website and Twitter feed. The tweets and fake news stories included calls for the assassinations of President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats. False tweets had New York's Republican candidate for governor, Lee Zeldin, making violent statements about Gov. Kathy Hochul and hurling racist slurs at New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Western New Yorkers to vote on Environmental Bond Act
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election Day is just about two weeks away and while Western New Yorkers have a lot of choices to make on candidates around the region and state, there are other issues voters need to be aware of. Voters could enact the Environmental Bond Act for the...
Attorney General asked about comments made on Town Hall
ALBANY, N.Y. — You may have seen our interview on the Town Hall last week with New York State Attorney General Letitia James. It made headlines across the state due to what she said about bail reform. We asked her if cashless bail, which she has championed, may need...
Veterans Stand Down event held in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Veterans from across Western New York got a helping hand on Friday in Niagara Falls, where the city held the Veteran Stand Down event at Heat, Love and Soul. The one-day event offered information on veteran benefits, legal advice, and housing services. There were health...
Diocese of Buffalo announces agreement has been reached with NY State Attorney General
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Catholic Diocese has settled a nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General's Office over their previous handling of sexual abuse cases involving priests. Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, that as a result of the action her office...
NYS to strengthen 'Red Flag Law' to protect New Yokers from gun violence
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by Attorney General Letitia James to announce an expansion of the state's Red Flag Law on Monday. They say the expansion aims to further protect New York residents from gun violence. Since signing the legislation into law, the governor's...
WNY veterans honored with trip to Washington
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A total of 50 veterans from Western New York went to Washington, DC on October 22, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam war. There was even representation of Veterans who fought in World War I. Many veterans have been waiting for...
Fall colors begin to fade across New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after peak fall colors arrived across all of Western New York, leaves have now begun to fade or fall. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, almost the entire state is reporting that this fall foliage season is pretty much over with fall colors past their peak. There are a few exceptions though. The Hudson Valley, the lakefront of Lake Ontario near Rochester, and parts of the Finger Lakes are reporting peak fall color for this week. Then farther downstate, New York City and Long Island are finally seeing near-peak color.
Early voting starts on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Midterm elections are almost here. Early voting begins on Saturday. Early voting runs Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Election Day is November 8, 2022. Early voting runs...
DMV and DEC urge drivers to watch out for deer and moose
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Environmental Conservation urge drivers to watch out for deer and moose. Deer and moose are more active and more likely to be on the roads in the months of October, November, and December. Early...
International Bat Week takes place week leading up to Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you know the week leading up to Halloween is International Bat Week?The annual celebration of the bats role in nature kicks off Monday. The Department of Conservation says they are critical in controlling pests and bugs, but their populations are declining. "Bats play an important...
From Miami to Buffalo: Stefon Digguana hitches a ride to watch Sunday Night Football
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The chance to see the Buffalo Bills play in prime time is so special that even an iguana hitched a ride to see the game. His story began last Sunday, when the Sunday Night Football TV crew started packing up in Miami. "We've seen a...
Halloween giveaway for kids on Fillmore Avenue Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids in East Buffalo got to celebrate Halloween a little early this weekend. There was a community Halloween party at the CAO Rafi Greene Resource Center on Fillmore Avenue Sunday. Visitors were able to pick out free costumes, candy, pumpkins and more. "I think it's important...
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
Traffic pattern for Bills home game against Packers announced
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the upcoming Sunday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has issued the latest traffic pattern for those attending the game this weekend. The traffic patterns are listed as:. Abbott Road. The section of Abbott Road in front...
