‘Thrilling’ Performance By UC Elementary
Union City, Tenn.–The ‘fun’ side of Halloween was on display at Union City Elementary School. First-grade music students of Katie Tohn presented ‘Thrilling Nights’ to the remainder of the student body and adoring family members in three separate performances to continue an annual tradition. Class...
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
UC Season Finale Disappointing; To Face Freedom Prep Next Wee
Union City, Tenn.–The final chapter of the regular season didn’t read well for Union City. But instead of closing the book, the Tornadoes can turn the page immediately. The second of UC’s three turnovers deep in its territory set up Huntingdon’s game-winning score with less than three minutes to play Friday, leaving the Twisters on the short end of a 27-20 final vs. the visiting Mustangs.
Princess Leia On Duty At Rhea Princess & Super Hero Day
Paris, Tenn.–Princess Leia was on duty at the Rhea Elementary School’s annual Princess and Super Hero Day Friday. Actually, there were two Princess Leia’s on duty: Miranda Miller (above) and Sloan Bradshaw. There was lots of excitement for the event, with the Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter landing at the school for the kids to see. Stations where candy was handed out were provided by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris BPU, HCSO, Holley Credit Union, the Rhea PTO, TCAT, HCMS, Peppers, Rescue Squad, Judge Vicki Snyder, Puryear Fire, and Paris Special Schools. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Obituaries Oct. 25, 2022
Mr. Daniel Boaz, 81, of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY. Mr. Boaz was born on July 29, 1941 in Murray, KY to the late George and Margaret Morris Boaz. He was a graduate of Murray High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Anyone that knew Dan loved him. He had a contagious smile and no matter what his circumstance was, he made the best of it. Mr. Boaz was a lover of all things lake. He enjoyed boating, was a life guard at the lake in his early years and also loved to ski. He and his wife, Debbie, also had a hobby farm in which they cared for a variety of animals. Dan was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Spooky Destination For Halloween
Paris, Tenn.–The home of Annette Douglas is even spookier this Halloween, with a new group of scary inflatables. Douglas’ home has long been a destination on Halloween, and for the days before. The spooky clan is located at the corner of Dunlap and Jacson Streets in Paris.
Carroll County Halloween Events
Town of Trezevant Trick-or-Treat at Walking Track – October 29. The Town of Trezevant will host a Trick-or-Treat at the walking track on Saturday, October 29 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Town of Hollow Rock & Hollow Rock Volunteer Fire Department Haunted Trail and Chili Cook-off – October...
Ronnie Evans
Mr. Ronnie Evans, 75, of Troy, died Monday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at White and Mahon Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Terrace Hill Cemetery.
Extra Officers To Be At HCHS Campus Today
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said his department received a complaint of a possible shooting to occur at the Henry County High School today, October 28. Frey said, “The threat was reportedly shared through social media. Since receiving the complaint investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department have been conducting a follow up investigation. Administration with the Henry County School System was also notified and helped us work through the investigation process.”
Rockin’ Randall Set For Last Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Rockin’ Randall French will perform at Noon on the Square, Friday, October 28, with Quota Club members providing the meal. Noon on the Square is every Friday in October, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the court square.
Henry County Drug Take Back Event Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Prevention Coalition will be hosting a Drug Take Back event Saturday morning at the Kroger store in Paris. The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Bring your unused medications and receive a free medication lockbox. You also will be entered into a drawing for...
Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
Spooky Family Fun In Store At Spooktacular
Paris, Tenn.–The place to be for a full Halloween experience will be the city of Paris Parks Department’s annual Spooktacular Saturday. It will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Eiffel Tower Park. The Spooktacular will include the Fright Land Trail or Fantasy Land, along with...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
Cairo residents told to relocate from apartment building due to structural concerns
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The Alexander County Housing Authority and U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development shared with the Cairo community that 53 families who live in the Connell F. Smith building will need to relocate within 30 days of the HUD desired timeframe. Deputy Regional Administrator James...
Danya Spence
Mrs. Danya Spence, 78, of Rives, passed away Wednesday morning at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Spence will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stovall Cemetery.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/24/22 – 10/25/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/24/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/25/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Paducah men arrested after traffic stop
Two Paducah men were arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, one on drug charges, the other for traffic offenses. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by 33-year-old Joshua F. Gaia and 58-year-old Jay C. Clark, both of Paducah. Gaia had two active warrants for...
