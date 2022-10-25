Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.
WAFF
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
WAFF
Students return to class at Huntsville High after brief threat investigation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and staff at Huntsville High School were briefly evacuated from a campus building after a threat was received on Friday morning. Huntsville High School Principal Aaron King released the following statement:. Students and staff members at Huntsville High School are evacuating the building after the...
WAFF
Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
WAFF
Act of vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of vandalism caused a chemical reaction in a restroom at Huntsville High School on Thursday. According to principal Aaron King, law enforcement and fire department officials are on scene at Huntsville High School. At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
WHNT-TV
Tornado Watch Issued For Parts of The Tennessee Valley
Update: Some of our western counties have been removed from the tornado watch as storms have moved out of those areas. The threat is over for Lauderdale, Lawrence, Colbert, and Franklin counties. A tornado watch has been issued for Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties until 7PM. More from the National...
WAFF
How to get $1,000 off at University KIA this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you live in the Tennessee Valley, you probbaly know the hilarious University Kia commercials. The commercials usually include Arthur Seaton caught up in some kind of crazy situation. One of the most popular commercials includes Arthur’s head on a turkey saying “The deals at University Kia are Gravy, baby!” And who can forget the Halloween one where his son Ajay warns the audience, “Don’t lose your head over low trade offers!” while Arthur is depicted as the headless horseman.
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
WAFF
ULA holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Decatur facility
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Launch Alliance (ULA) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Decatur facility on Thursday morning. ULA is building a new warehouse facility and an additional facility for Beyond Gravity. According to a press release, this project will allow ULA to nearly double its launch rate with new equipment and building improvements.
WAFF
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators and Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant Police Department found a body at a home in Guntersville. The home is located on Stuart Hollow Rd at the bottom of Grant Mountain and the body was discovered during the execution of a search warrant.
WAFF
Valley Head woman passenger killed in car crash, driver injured
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash claimed the life of a Valley Head woman on Wednesday afternoon. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that 35-year-old Yuliana Meza was the passenger in went off the roadway and struck the tree. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Meza was not wearing...
HPD: Child burned by hot food, hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
On Wednesday, Huntsville Police told News 19 that the child was expected to be okay.
WAFF
Austin Middle School sub arrested in parking lot for drug charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon a traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Austin Middle School, located at 2715 Danville Road Southwest. The substitute, identified as Taylor Britton, possessed a number of illegal narcotics in his car including THC wax and drug paraphernalia. The suspect, who...
WAFF
Refuge Church, Amelia’s Closet sponsor free diaper giveaway
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Refuge Church and Amelia’s Closet are sponsoring a free diaper giveaway this Saturday in Athens. Families that are in need can attend the drive-thru event starting at 9 a.m. at Refuge Church - Athens Campus, 1412 Lindsay Lane South. Each car will receive two packs...
2 children involved in golf cart accident in Madison
Two children were involved in an accident on Monday when a car hit a golf cart in Madison.
WAFF
12th annual Medication Take-Back event to take place
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - National Prescription Drug Take-Back day is Saturday, Oct. 29, and the community of Madison County is holding its own Medication-Take-Back event in the area. The purpose of the event is for anyone that has medications they do not need. If you are one of these people...
WAFF
Building 4200 at Marshall Space Flight Center imploded
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The home of the Marshall Space Flight Center’s administrative headquarters was demolished on Saturday morning. Building 4200 was the administrative headquarters for 63 years seeing incredible feats accomplished in NASA’s history. The Marshall Space Flight Center has played an unprecedented role in space exploration with the development of the Saturn V rocket that propelled the Apollo missions to the Moon.
Overnight fire destroys Huntsville two-story home
One home is considered a "50% loss" after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.
Pregnant mother of 2 killed in Alabama wreck ‘had a big heart’
A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Comments / 0