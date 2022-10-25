HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you live in the Tennessee Valley, you probbaly know the hilarious University Kia commercials. The commercials usually include Arthur Seaton caught up in some kind of crazy situation. One of the most popular commercials includes Arthur’s head on a turkey saying “The deals at University Kia are Gravy, baby!” And who can forget the Halloween one where his son Ajay warns the audience, “Don’t lose your head over low trade offers!” while Arthur is depicted as the headless horseman.

