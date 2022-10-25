Read full article on original website
DPH Community Assessments Underway To Inform State Health Improvement Plan
DOVER, DE (OCT. 27, 2022) – As part of the Delaware State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP), the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will conduct a series of community health assessments. The health assessments will help improve understanding of the health concerns and needs of Delaware communities and to improve the future health in Delaware. DPH has partnered with the University of Delaware’s Epidemiology Program and Partnership for Healthy Communities to survey each of Delaware’s three counties. Teams of students and community members will go door-to-door to canvas households in each county. The program will provide incentives for completed surveys.
Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses
The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Nationally, these awards are part of the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, championed by Delaware’s Congressional delegation of Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) and signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021.
Registration Begins October 31, 2022 for DMV’s Low-Digit Tag Lottery
Dover – The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is excited to announce that its annual low-digit tag release begins on Monday, November 14, 2022. The release this year will be held as a lottery for those interested in obtaining one of the available plates. Starting on Monday, November...
DPH EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER INCREASING FLU AND RSV CASES IN THE STATE
DOVER, DE (OCT. 28, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is concerned about increases in respiratory viruses in the state, particularly influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For the week of Oct. 16, 2022, through Oct. 22, 2022, there were 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu, compared to 19 cases the week before, bringing the statewide total for the season which began October 2, to 69. For the same week, there were 98 cases of RSV, for a season total of 250. With COVID-19 continuing to circulate, DPH officials are concerned about the impact a “Tripledemic” of these respiratory viruses could have on the state’s overall health and hospital capacity.
