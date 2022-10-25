MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The finalists to be the next Riley County Police Department (RCPD) director met with the community members Thursday night. The forum took place at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. The three finalists are Josh Kyle, Mark Mathies, and Brian Peete as each one gave their own presentations and then took moderated questions from the crowd. Each one said they are grateful to see the community show this much support for this.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO