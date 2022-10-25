Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
K-State recognized for diversity efforts in College of Veterinary Medicine
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized for its efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in its College of Veterinary Medicine. Kansas State University says for the second year in a row, its College of Veterinary Medicine has been recognized for its efforts to enhance diversity in academics. It said the college received the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.
WIBW
Washburn University launches new courses to avoid cost of textbooks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has launched new courses that avoid textbooks, offsetting their financial cost, which will save students around $400,000 this semester. Washburn University announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that it has established a Zero Textbook Cost course marking initiative. It said students in a ZTC course...
WIBW
Washburn Univ. drops ACT, SAT scores as scholarship requirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is changing its requirement for incoming students to qualify for merit scholarships. The university will no longer consider ACT or SAT scores and instead will base awards on a student’s high school grade point average (GPA). They said qualifying GPA’s begin at 3.0.
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
KVOE
Celebration of life coming next Saturday for Dorine Harter
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a beloved and heavily involved community member who passed away earlier this week. Dorine Harter passed away Monday, Oct. 24 at the age of 80. Harter was born and raised in Urmia, Iran and was one of six children of Andrew and Magdelata Dilak.
WIBW
First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment honored 160 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marked the 160th anniversary of a victory by the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. The regiment, comprised of former slaves and freed black men, defeated Confederate forces on October 28th, 1862, near Butler, Missouri. Retired Air Force Captain Dr. Herschel Stroud...
WIBW
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
WIBW
KU, K-State women’s soccer teams clinch spots in Big 12 Championship
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS. (WIBW) - Both Kansas and Kansas State women’s soccer teams secured births for the Big 12 Championship on Thursday. KU freshman Lexi Watts scored two goals to lead Kansas Jayhawks to a 2-0 win over Iowa State on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. With the win, Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since they won it in 2019.
WIBW
Semiconductor company invests $4 million, creates 30 jobs with Manhattan expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that manufactures semiconductors will invest $4 million and create 30 new jobs with a new expansion in Manhattan. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc., a semiconductor device manufacturer, will expand its operations around Manhattan. She said the company will create 30 new jobs over the next 5 years with a $4 million investment to build a new facility and buy new equipment.
WIBW
No. 22 K-State shuts out No. 9 Oklahoma State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Kansas State football took down its second top-ten opponent this season at home on Saturday, shutting out No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0. With Adrian Martinez deemed a game time decision due to injury, Will Howard stepped up under center for the second straight game. Howard started the scoring off early in the first quarter, driving down the field and sending a 38 yd touchdown pass to Kade Warner. 7-0 KSU.
WIBW
Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural volleyball team has been on a mission all season: to avenge their loss in the 2021 state finals. They did just that on Saturday in Salina. The Junior Blues took down Blue Valley in straight sets 25-21, 26-24 to claim the 6A State...
WIBW
Highland Park High School hosts Fall Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School held their 2nd annual Fall Festival on their campus. The festival included food trucks, music and a trunk-or-treat. There also were family-fun activities such as temporary tattoos, chalk drawing, a photobooth, four-square and pumpkin tic-tac-toe. “I really enjoy having the kids come...
WIBW
Junior Achievement holds inaugural JA Derby Auction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth development nonprofit was off to the races with its new fundraiser Thursday night. Junior Achievement of Kansas held its inaugural JA Derby Auction, featuring a selection of items up for bid and a unique horse race to end the night’s activities. The organization...
WIBW
Washburn comes from behind to take down Northeastern State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second half shutout allowed Washburn football to come back from an 11-point deficit and take down Northeastern State 21-17 in Tahlequah on Saturday. The Ichabods were unable to get on the board in response to the Riverhawks first quarter touchdown. Then came the second quarter.
WIBW
Manhattan holds Clean Slate Day for criminal convictions
The university will no longer consider ACT or SAT scores and instead will base awards on a student’s high school grade point average (GPA). They said qualifying GPA’s begin at 3.0.
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
WIBW
Riley County Police Department holds community forum
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The finalists to be the next Riley County Police Department (RCPD) director met with the community members Thursday night. The forum took place at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. The three finalists are Josh Kyle, Mark Mathies, and Brian Peete as each one gave their own presentations and then took moderated questions from the crowd. Each one said they are grateful to see the community show this much support for this.
WIBW
A Fairlawn Plaza event shows senior citizens available healthcare resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event at the Fairlawn Plaza shows seniors the valuable resources our community has to offer for their health. TACC -- or the Topeka Area Continuity of Care -- hosted the event because they are a non-profit networking group that looks into all aspects of senior citizen care and helps them however they can.
CNET
They Made Thousands Just by Moving to a New Town. Here's How You Can Do the Same
Erik Bovell and his family did -- and they've never looked back. This family's experience highlights a unique quirk that came out of the pandemic: When the shift to remote work turned the American office experience upside down, small and medium towns throughout the country saw an opportunity. No longer...
WIBW
Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.
Comments / 1