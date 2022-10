University of Maine associate professor of educational leadership Catharine Biddle was honored with two awards at last week’s National Forum to Advance Rural Education, hosted by the National Rural Education Association in Green Bay, WI. Biddle and colleagues Sara Hartman of Ohio University; J. Kessa Roberts of Southern Methodist University; Sarah Schmitt-Wilson of Montana State University; Erin McHenry-Sorber of West Virginia University; and Pamela Buffington of the Education Development Center received the Best Research Paper Award for the 2022–2027 Rural Education Research Agenda. They also received the Distinguished Service Award for their work developing the agenda.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO