click orlando
Florida doctors brace for winter as trio of respiratory illnesses spreads
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida enters the winter season, doctors are seeing a trio of respiratory illnesses on the rise: COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Influenza never left during the summer in Central Florida and the area is now starting to see a rise in cases, according to Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care.
click orlando
🏚️ This free Central Florida haunted house promotes fellowship with fear
DAVENPORT, Fla. – One Davenport couple has been building haunted houses from scratch for years, bringing the community together for some fear and fellowship. “Near the entrance of the haunted house, we have an emergency exit. Some people wait in line and are too scared when they get to the entrance and leave before walking through the front door,” Carlos Silva said.
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.
click orlando
Hurricane Ian is 15th billion-dollar weather disaster in 2022
Orlando, FLA. – With only two months left in 2022, the United States has already experienced 15 different billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, each sustaining losses of over 1 billion dollars. The latest addition to the list was Hurricane Ian, which could be not only Florida’s costliest hurricane on...
click orlando
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
click orlando
New England-based chain Wing It On! opening its 1st ghost kitchen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chicken wing chain from up north is getting ready to open its first Florida location, which will also be its first ghost kitchen, in downtown Orlando’s Dollins Food Hall. Wing It On! is set to open the ghost kitchen, a virtual restaurant available only...
click orlando
Firehouse Subs to offer free subs to first responders
Firehouse Subs is giving away free subs to all first responders for National First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 28. All firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMT’s either in uniform or with a valid ID are invited to grab a free medium sub with any purchase at all Firehouse Subs locations.
click orlando
Celebrate Oktoberfest in November: Hollerbach’s event brings music, folk costumes to Sanford streets
SANFORD, Fla. – After being pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest celebration is returning the first weekend of November. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to many parts of Central Florida, including Sanford. Sections of the riverwalk in downtown Sanford flooded and water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard and into parking lots and parks.
click orlando
🍿 Popping in: Mr. Toad rides back into Walt Disney World
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is digging up an old character for one of its newest popcorn buckets. Beginning Nov. 1, guests will be able to get their hands on a Mr. Toad popcorn bucket at select popcorn stands around the resort. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of...
click orlando
Edgewater mayoral candidate charged with theft after stealing opponent’s signs
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Michael Ignasiak, a former mayor of Edgewater running to retake office in November, was officially charged Friday for removing other candidates’ campaign signs near a local restaurant over the weekend. Ignasiak was formally charged with petit theft nearly a week after stealing his opponent’s campaign...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Holiday celebrations return to SeaWorld. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld will be once again transformed into a winter wonderland complete with over 3 million lights, new decorations, food offerings and activities for the holiday season. On select dates from Nov. 11 to Jan. 3, 2023, the park will be filled with sights, sounds and flavors...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
click orlando
Gunshot victim dropped off at Orlando hospital, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A person who had been shot was dropped off early Thursday at Orlando Health’s Winnie Palmer hospital, according to police. The victim arrived around 2:16 a.m. and was transferred to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center after the latter hospital’s extra duty unit was notified, Orlando police said.
click orlando
Stone Island residents in Volusia still flooded nearly month after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. – It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian hit, and some Central Florida communities are still underwater. In Deltona, Stone Island on Lake Monroe is prone to flooding, but the county said it’s never taken on as much water as it’s still dealing with.
click orlando
Artistic fun returning to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return Jan. 13 at Walt Disney World, the resort announced on Thursday. The two-month long festival will feature culinary creations at 16 food studios, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and daily performances at the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County drive-by shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. Highland Ave., just east of Clarcona Road, according to deputies. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of...
click orlando
2 Michigan men, 1 teen arrested after high-speed chase reaching 160+ mph, troopers say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three people from Michigan were arrested Friday afternoon following a multi-county car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies that reached more than 160 mph, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. At about 6:23 a.m., troopers in Jacksonville were alerted to two stolen...
