CBS News

Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison

Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
Man Freed After Serving 38 Years for a Murder and Rape He Didn't Commit, DNA Proved His Innocence

Maurice Hastings spent 38 years in jail for a woman's rape and murder before DNA testing proved his innocence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said as it announced his release After spending nearly 40 years behind bars, a California man has been released from jail after DNA proved he did not rape and kill a woman in 1983. His release also comes more than 20 years after his initial request to have his DNA tested was denied. On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
