Brittney Griner's wife details call from Russian prison
Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
Brittney Griner Faces ‘Harsh, Life-Threatening’ Conditions During Russia Imprisonment
Brittney Griner faces “harsh, life-threatening” conditions during her nine-year prison sentence in Russia. A report from Yahoo details the horrific conditions the WNBA star will likely endure. According to the report, Griner will be transferred to a penal colony where she will be subject to “grueling labor and...
Man Freed After Serving 38 Years for a Murder and Rape He Didn't Commit, DNA Proved His Innocence
Maurice Hastings spent 38 years in jail for a woman's rape and murder before DNA testing proved his innocence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said as it announced his release After spending nearly 40 years behind bars, a California man has been released from jail after DNA proved he did not rape and kill a woman in 1983. His release also comes more than 20 years after his initial request to have his DNA tested was denied. On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced...
