Maurice Hastings spent 38 years in jail for a woman's rape and murder before DNA testing proved his innocence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said as it announced his release After spending nearly 40 years behind bars, a California man has been released from jail after DNA proved he did not rape and kill a woman in 1983. His release also comes more than 20 years after his initial request to have his DNA tested was denied. On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO