buckrail.com
Hype week extended at VIM
JACKSON, Wyo. — With the flip of a switch, Mother Nature changed things up and VIM fitness studio was ready for it. Hype Week is officially on and due to its smashing success, this 1-Week Unlimited pass deal is now extended through Sunday, November 13th. The hype continues as...
buckrail.com
Local filmmakers debut women’s ski movie
JACKSON, Wyo. — Nexus, a feature-length ski film, premieres in Jackson tonight, Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Center Theater. Featuring women in front of and behind the camera, Nexus isn’t the first female ski flick, but as a high-budget movie directed and produced by an all-women team, it’s “the film we all wished we had growing up,” Director and Executive Producer Shannon Corsi said.
buckrail.com
Halloween: Do it safe, do it smart
JACKSON, Wyo.— Halloween is just a few days away and the Town of Jackson, the Jackson Police Department and the Jackson/ Teton County Animal Shelter want everyone to enjoy fun and safe Halloween celebrations. The following tips and information are reminders about safety during the Halloween festivities. Do it...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Old Bill’s 2022 award ceremony
JACKSON, Wyo. — Yesterday, the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole hosted its Annual Awards Party at Center for the Arts where they announced that Old Bill’s Fun Run 2022 raised a total of $19,957,301 in support of local nonprofits in the valley. Over the last twenty-six years, Old...
buckrail.com
Importance of Teton County Land Conservation Opportunity SPET
JACKSON, Wyo. — Abundant wildlife, vast open spaces and unparalleled access to exceptional recreational opportunities. These extraordinary values define Jackson Hole and in large part are a credit to visionaries, including Horace Albright and John D. Rockefeller Jr., who worked to create and set aside Grand Teton National Park.
buckrail.com
Open House Saturday, 10/29 at 475 S Millward St.
JACKSON, Wyo. — This mid-century residence was home to the valley’s milkman for more than six decades. Following a remodel in 2017, this Town of Jackson gem retained much of its original character but now boasts stained white-oak flooring, sleek modern baths, and cosmetic and systemic upgrades throughout. The McPeak Group will be hosting an open house Saturday, October 29 at 475 S Millward St, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
buckrail.com
Old Bill’s celebrates banner year
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole announced that Old Bill’s Fun Run 2022 raised a total of $19,957,301 in support of local nonprofits, an increase of 1.2% over last year. This effort represents over 24,000 gifts from 4,193 donors. The Match Pool, created with gifts from Mr. and Mrs. Old Bill, CoChallengers and Friends totaled $5,005,979, while participating organizations received $14,951,322 in gifts designated specifically for them. Over the last twenty-six years, Old Bill’s has provided a grand total of $228,714,344 to nonprofits in Teton County.
buckrail.com
Hwy 89/Elk Refuge pathway set to close Tuesday, Nov. 1
JACKSON, Wyo. — The seasonal closure of the North Highway 89 multi-use pathway between the Town of Jackson and Grand Teton National Park will go into effect Tuesday, Nov. 1. The five-mile segment of the pathway stretching between Flat Creek and the Gros Ventre River is subject to an annual closure from Nov. 1 to April 30 in order to reduce impacts to migrating elk and other wildlife that winter on the National Elk Refuge.
buckrail.com
Public comment period open for new Library use policy
JACKSON, Wyo. — At October’s regular Teton County Library Board meeting, Library Director Kip Roberson presented the board with a new Library Use Policy, designed by staff to replace the current Library Behavior Policy that has been in place since 2012. The proposed policy is open for public...
buckrail.com
Care for our seniors, vote for SPET proposition #13
JACKSON, Wyo. — The closure of Legacy Lodge in 2021 left our community without assisted living for our seniors. We can change that. A vote for proposition #13 is a vote to re-establish senior assisted living facilities in Teton County. With your support, we can begin the planning and needs assessment work to maintain care for our seniors.
buckrail.com
Pile burning could begin next week says BTNF
JACKSON, Wyo. — Firefighters and fuels crews will soon begin pile burning operations throughout the forest, Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) announced this morning, Oct. 28. Hand piles are created by crews using chainsaws to thin the forest and then piling the sawn unmarketable limbs, saplings, and brush. Removing these...
buckrail.com
School funding, property taxes, state trust lands and 800 self-storage units
A message from Wyoming State House candidate, Liz Storer:. JACKSON, Wyo. — To understand how a glamping operation and 800 self-storage units could possibly be in the best interests of Wyoming’s school children, it’s necessary to recall the recent history of legislative failure. With the steady decline of revenues from fossil fuel extraction, Wyoming has had shortfalls in education funding for several years, yet far-right Republicans have stymied any effort to raise revenues from other sources. This had led the Wyoming Education Association and the school district in Cheyenne to recently sue the state for failing in its constitutional duty to provide equitable and adequate public education.
