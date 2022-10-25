Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Give and Get’ Brings Halloween to West Broadway
For the seventh year, the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce invited kids to put on their costumes and trick-or-treat at businesses along West Broadway. “It’s fun to see all the costumes and all the kind people,” said one trick-or-treater dressed as a Dalmatian. The annual event is called “Give...
ccxmedia.org
New Dining Venue Coming to Plymouth, Will Cater Events
A new dining venue will fill the space of a former bridal shop next to Latuff’s Pizzeria off Highway 55 in Plymouth. The owner of Absheron Palace says the business will cater to residents from former Soviet Republics. “We have people from Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine and so on and...
ccxmedia.org
Longtime 50’s Grill General Manager Retiring
Since June of 1985, the 50’s Grill in Brooklyn Center has allowed people to take a trip back in time. “We have the Lassie booth here, and we’ve got [the] Robin Hood booth here, a lot of Marlon Brando,” said Brian Bolz, the 50’s Grill general manager, as he pointed out the different booths.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive
Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
ccxmedia.org
City of Plymouth’s Latest Job Opening: A Zamboni Driver
Whether you’re a musical fan of the Gear Daddies, a huge hockey nut, or just love big machines, there’s a job opening in Plymouth that may pique your interest. “This year we’re looking a little bit harder,” said Erik Halverson, manager of the Plymouth Ice Center. “I think just like every business, they’re looking for part-time help, and we’re no different in that aspect.”
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Student Adviser Shines as Hip-Hop Artist
A student adviser from a Champlin Middle school is hoping to spread his message of positivity to his students through hip-hop music. Known as Mr. Cooper by students at Jackson Middle School, Dorborwulu Cooper performs new-age hip-hop at music venues across the Twin Cities. But this Friday, he’s taking his...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Home Struck By Multiple Bullets Was Targeted
Brooklyn Park police are investigating reports of a house in the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue struck by a barrage of gunfire around midnight Wednesday. Police say they found spent shell casings in the street and bullet holes in the house. No one inside the house was injured. Police say...
ccxmedia.org
Chief Judge on Criminal Case Backlog: ‘We Need More Judges’
Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette addressed this week the backlog of criminal cases facing Hennepin County courts. “We need more judges,” said Barnette, chief judge of the Fourth Judicial District, speaking to the Plymouth City Council as part of an update tour to various cities in the county. Barnette says...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County: Products Containing ‘Dangerous’ Lead More Common Than You Might Think
It’s National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and Hennepin County officials are raising awareness about lead contamination. People often think about paint when it comes to lead poisoning, but the dangerous substance can be found in items you might not suspect. Lead is a toxic mineral often found in paint...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata’s Nabedrick, Maple Grove Duo Fall in Quarterfinals at State Tennis
Wayzata singles player Lucy Nabedrick and the Maple Grove duo of Summer Ode and Maddie Larsen each lost in the quarterfinals of the state class AA girls tennis tournament. Nabedrick won her opening match of the tournament but lost to Ava Nelson of Elk River 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
ccxmedia.org
CCX Sports Spotlight: Carly Gilk, Champlin Park Volleyball
Our CCX Sports Spotlight shines on Champlin Park volleyball standout Carly Gilk. Jay Wilcox profiles the talented sophomore. Gilk leads the Rebels in kills this season. Champlin Park is ranked second in the state class AAAA poll. After beating Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinals Thursday, the Rebels will...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Volleyball Sweeps into Section Final
The Wayzata volleyball team swept Hopkins 25-9, 25-14, and 25-17 in the semifinals of the Section 5AAAA tournament. The Trojans (26-4) advances to Wednesday’s section final against Champlin Park in a rematch of last year’s section final. Hopkins finishes its season with a record of 11-19. The Rebels...
ccxmedia.org
Breck Girls Tennis Falls to Rochester Lourdes in Class A Championship Match
The Breck girls tennis team was looking to repeat as state class A team champion but the Mustangs were edged 4-3 by Rochester Lourdes in the championship match. Breck’s Isabelle Einess won at first singles, but the Eagles won at two, three and four. Breck’s strength in doubles showed...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Boys, Girls Sweep Titles at 6AAA Cross Country
The Wayzata boys and girls cross country teams each brought home championship trophies Wednesday as the Trojans swept the team titles at the Section 6AAA meet. The Wayzata girls team total of 21 points was well ahead of section runner-up Hopkins– the Royals finished with 65 points. Both teams qualified for state.
