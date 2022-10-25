ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

ccxmedia.org

New Dining Venue Coming to Plymouth, Will Cater Events

A new dining venue will fill the space of a former bridal shop next to Latuff’s Pizzeria off Highway 55 in Plymouth. The owner of Absheron Palace says the business will cater to residents from former Soviet Republics. “We have people from Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine and so on and...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Longtime 50’s Grill General Manager Retiring

Since June of 1985, the 50’s Grill in Brooklyn Center has allowed people to take a trip back in time. “We have the Lassie booth here, and we’ve got [the] Robin Hood booth here, a lot of Marlon Brando,” said Brian Bolz, the 50’s Grill general manager, as he pointed out the different booths.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive

Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

City of Plymouth’s Latest Job Opening: A Zamboni Driver

Whether you’re a musical fan of the Gear Daddies, a huge hockey nut, or just love big machines, there’s a job opening in Plymouth that may pique your interest. “This year we’re looking a little bit harder,” said Erik Halverson, manager of the Plymouth Ice Center. “I think just like every business, they’re looking for part-time help, and we’re no different in that aspect.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Student Adviser Shines as Hip-Hop Artist

A student adviser from a Champlin Middle school is hoping to spread his message of positivity to his students through hip-hop music. Known as Mr. Cooper by students at Jackson Middle School, Dorborwulu Cooper performs new-age hip-hop at music venues across the Twin Cities. But this Friday, he’s taking his...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Chief Judge on Criminal Case Backlog: ‘We Need More Judges’

Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette addressed this week the backlog of criminal cases facing Hennepin County courts. “We need more judges,” said Barnette, chief judge of the Fourth Judicial District, speaking to the Plymouth City Council as part of an update tour to various cities in the county. Barnette says...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Carly Gilk, Champlin Park Volleyball

Our CCX Sports Spotlight shines on Champlin Park volleyball standout Carly Gilk. Jay Wilcox profiles the talented sophomore. Gilk leads the Rebels in kills this season. Champlin Park is ranked second in the state class AAAA poll. After beating Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinals Thursday, the Rebels will...
CHAMPLIN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Volleyball Sweeps into Section Final

The Wayzata volleyball team swept Hopkins 25-9, 25-14, and 25-17 in the semifinals of the Section 5AAAA tournament. The Trojans (26-4) advances to Wednesday’s section final against Champlin Park in a rematch of last year’s section final. Hopkins finishes its season with a record of 11-19. The Rebels...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Boys, Girls Sweep Titles at 6AAA Cross Country

The Wayzata boys and girls cross country teams each brought home championship trophies Wednesday as the Trojans swept the team titles at the Section 6AAA meet. The Wayzata girls team total of 21 points was well ahead of section runner-up Hopkins– the Royals finished with 65 points. Both teams qualified for state.
WAYZATA, MN

