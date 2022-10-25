Dr. Mehmet Oz is the right candidate for me. I grew up in Lebanon County. I am now a student at Robert Morris University. I was raised with conservative values and deep love for my country. Oz supports these values. From defending our constitutional rights to fighting for our veterans, Oz will stand up for Pennsylvania families. He also embraces the idea that America is exceptional, and we, its citizens, should not be second class to anyone.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO