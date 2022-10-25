Read full article on original website
Moses the great
4d ago
The Philly market is absurd since it covers 3 states. So many of the ads don’t even identify where the candidate is running.
Letter to the editor: Oz is right candidate for Pa.
Dr. Mehmet Oz is the right candidate for me. I grew up in Lebanon County. I am now a student at Robert Morris University. I was raised with conservative values and deep love for my country. Oz supports these values. From defending our constitutional rights to fighting for our veterans, Oz will stand up for Pennsylvania families. He also embraces the idea that America is exceptional, and we, its citizens, should not be second class to anyone.
Letter to the editor: Fetterman's 'work' record
It was good to see that John Fetterman’s physician cleared him with “no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”. Unfortunately, prior to his stroke, he didn’t “work full duty” while either as mayor or lieutenant governor — missing many city meetings (but still claiming this was his full-time job) or not presiding over his responsible state proceedings as recorded by government attendance records.
Letter to the editor: Shapiro will take action to curb gun violence
Pennsylvania needs a governor who will regulate firearms, and Josh Shapiro can do that. As a young advocate, I fear for myself and everyone around me — especially after the uncalled-for shooting at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin Sept. 24. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, in an average...
Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches
Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
Letter to the editor: We don't need Fetterman in Washington
Karen Adams: Campaigns' love-hate relationship with their signs
Every election cycle, I’m accustomed to seeing campaign signs. But this past summer, I was struck by the sheer number of them in Scottsdale, Ariz., near where I live. I counted 18 on just one corner of a major intersection. As a linguist who studies political advertising, I’ve read...
Within hours, Republicans make impeachment drive against Philly DA Larry Krasner a midterm issue
HARRISBURG — When Pennsylvania Republicans announced they were introducing articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday, they said the crime situation in the city had gotten so dire, they couldn’t wait any longer to act. Asked if the unprecedented move had anything to do...
Watchdog group asks feds to investigate funding behind Florida's ghost candidate scandal
TALLAHASSEE — The secret fundraising network created by political operatives working for Florida Power & Light and other clients appears to have violated campaign finance laws and should be investigated, according to a complaint filed Thursday with the Federal Elections Commission by a Washington-based watchdog group. Citing reports published...
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
Powerball jackpot at $825 million — 2nd largest in game's history
DES MOINES, Iowa — With no one winning an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, the big prize for Saturday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $825 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since...
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
Arrest in office burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign HQ in Arizona
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. An officer saw a news story with surveillance photos of the suspect and recognized him as the man arrested for a burglary at another office in the area, police said. The officer contacted the jail to ensure the 36-year-old suspect would not be released and re-arrested him for the burglary at Hobbs’ office.
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Matt Sieg runs for 363 yards, 6 TDs in Fort Cherry win
Matt Sieg ran for 363 yards and six touchdowns and threw for 38 yards and a TD to lead Fort Cherry to a 48-34 victory over Burgettstown (6-3, 5-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night. The Rangers (7-3, 5-2) finished second in the Black Hills standings.
Appalachian St. carves up Robert Morris
BOONE, N.C. — Chase Brice went 17-for-23 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and FBS-member Appalachian State handled FCS-level Robert Morris, 42-3, on Saturday. Brice threw touchdowns of 31, 12, 19 and 9 yards to Dashaun Davis, Tyler Page, Dalton Stroman and Miller Gibbs respectively. Brice and backup quarterback Ryan Burger combined to completed passes to 12-different targets.
Gino Caesar passes 1,000-yard mark, leads Hempfield past Norwin
Their football playoff aspirations dashed, Hempfield and Norwin entered their 2022 season finales having been reduced to playing for the latest bragging rights in this storied Route 30 rivalry. Norwin came into Hempfield’s Spartan Stadium on Friday night carrying the torch after a decisive victory last season, but the nod...
