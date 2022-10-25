ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis establishment has made it on a list of the best gay bars in the U.S.

English Ivy’s was placed among Esquire’s 32 Best Gay Bars in America .

According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”

“If you want to get away from the typical scene at fellow [Indianapolis] gay bars Olly’s and Gregs Our Place, English Ivy is an ideal place to meet friends: mature enough for a proper Ladies Lunch (or brunch or dinner),” writes Esquire.

La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos

English Ivy’s is in downtown Indy at 944 N. Alabama Street and is also known for its daily specials including prime rib on Fridays and beef pot roast on Sundays.

Comments / 68

Deb Hampel
4d ago

I would just like for the Lb... to give the rainbow back it wasn't made for the any group to use. God gave that rainbow to everyone not to any certain person or group. Live your life how you want. But I'm sure there are more people like me that feel this way.

Reply(10)
26
Marty
4d ago

I think that’s great for them wish them all the best what a great country we live in as long as your belief arnt shoved down anyone else throat

Reply(2)
16
Bella Eagles Diva the Proud TERF
4d ago

So glad these 🤡 are so visible, that way I know who, what,and where to avoid... nothing more than a cult and a circus.

Reply
19
 

