3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone Schools
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man's Face: REPORTS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Ball State PBS hosts ‘Happy Little Fest’ in honor of Bob Ross
MUNCIE, Ind. — An event hosted by Ball State PBS is celebrating the life of a colorful man that brought a joy of painting (and a soothing voice) to so many. The organization is hosting the Happy Little Fest on Saturday, October 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ 80th birthday.
Black Heritage Preservation Program works to honor Black history throughout Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new program is working to boost efforts to preserve, protect and recognize Black history in the Hoosier state. On Thursday, Indiana Landmarks hosted a kickoff ceremony to launch its Black Heritage Preservation Program, an effort that’s already been decades in the making. Program Director Eunice...
Following the general election in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — As your local election headquarters, CBS4 is watching the general election to report race results and the news that matters to you. You can follow along with the election results where you live, and what is happening elsewhere around the state below. On Election night, we will run a live blog to keep you in the loop.
Indy-area events for your ghouls & goblins this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween weekend is finally here, and if you’re feeling spooky, you’re in luck, as several weekend events will truly help you get in the spirit of the season. Happy haunts abound as ghouls and goblins join your gang at the Greenwood Halloween Parade. It steps...
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers...
Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their...
IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding Stronger Plan
In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the Rebuilding Stronger Plan for Indianapolis Public Schools. https://cbs4indy.com/your-local-election-headquarters/ips-proposing-referendums-to-help-fund-rebuilding-stronger-plan/. IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding …. In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Satellite voting opens Saturday in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Marion County residents who want to get their voting done early have more locations they can go to starting Saturday. The Marion County Election Board said eight additional voting locations are opening up Saturday. Voters will have the ability to vote at a location in their township through November 6.
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
Full Steam Ahead Podcast - 2022-23 Women's Basketball Preview with Katie Gearlds
Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Head Coach Katie Gearlds about the upcoming 2022-23 Women's Basketball season. https://cbs4indy.com/tag/full-steam-ahead/. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Women’s Basketball …. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks...
Westfield-Washington Schools looks to decrease referendum rate
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Voters in Hamilton County will have a chance to reduce their tax rate while still supporting local schools this election cycle. Westfield-Washington Schools has a referendum question on the November ballot. The corporation said the referendum would let them maintain class sizes, academic programming, and extracurricular offerings while lowering its tax impact.
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman...
6 shot, 2 critical in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Two of the victims are “extremely critical”, according to police. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.
Another car seen on Monon Trail as Indy DPW, IMPD try to limit problem
INDIANAPOLIS — Cars driving on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple continues to be a problem, this time a blue Nissan is seen on the trail, driving past a cyclist and group of kids eating ice cream. The video was taken by a dad who was at BRICS, an...
The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction
How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook
INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play. Long-range La Niña Pattern. The long-range weather...
Monroe County Community School Corporation hopes to give teachers pay raise with referendum funds
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — As Monroe County Community School Corporation’s (MCCSC) referendum is set to expire, corporation leaders hope the community will help them keep up with rising costs. When voters in Monroe County head to the polls on Nov. 8, they will have their opportunity to vote...
