Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Ball State PBS hosts ‘Happy Little Fest’ in honor of Bob Ross

MUNCIE, Ind. — An event hosted by Ball State PBS is celebrating the life of a colorful man that brought a joy of painting (and a soothing voice) to so many. The organization is hosting the Happy Little Fest on Saturday, October 29 in honor of Bob Ross’ 80th birthday.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As your local election headquarters, CBS4 is watching the general election to report race results and the news that matters to you. You can follow along with the election results where you live, and what is happening elsewhere around the state below. On Election night, we will run a live blog to keep you in the loop.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy-area events for your ghouls & goblins this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween weekend is finally here, and if you’re feeling spooky, you’re in luck, as several weekend events will truly help you get in the spirit of the season. Happy haunts abound as ghouls and goblins join your gang at the Greenwood Halloween Parade. It steps...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding Stronger Plan

In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the Rebuilding Stronger Plan for Indianapolis Public Schools. https://cbs4indy.com/your-local-election-headquarters/ips-proposing-referendums-to-help-fund-rebuilding-stronger-plan/. IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding …. In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Satellite voting opens Saturday in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Marion County residents who want to get their voting done early have more locations they can go to starting Saturday. The Marion County Election Board said eight additional voting locations are opening up Saturday. Voters will have the ability to vote at a location in their township through November 6.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Full Steam Ahead Podcast - 2022-23 Women's Basketball Preview with Katie Gearlds

Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks with Head Coach Katie Gearlds about the upcoming 2022-23 Women's Basketball season. https://cbs4indy.com/tag/full-steam-ahead/. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022-23 Women’s Basketball …. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About About Purdue - Host Adam Bartels talks...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Westfield-Washington Schools looks to decrease referendum rate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Voters in Hamilton County will have a chance to reduce their tax rate while still supporting local schools this election cycle. Westfield-Washington Schools has a referendum question on the November ballot. The corporation said the referendum would let them maintain class sizes, academic programming, and extracurricular offerings while lowering its tax impact.
cbs4indy.com

Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

6 shot, 2 critical in overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Two of the victims are “extremely critical”, according to police. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction

How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

