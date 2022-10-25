ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

English Ivy’s named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’

By Izzy Karpinski
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis establishment has made it on a list of the best gay bars in the U.S.

English Ivy’s was placed among Esquire’s 32 Best Gay Bars in America .

According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”

“If you want to get away from the typical scene at fellow [Indianapolis] gay bars Olly’s and Gregs Our Place, English Ivy is an ideal place to meet friends: mature enough for a proper Ladies Lunch (or brunch or dinner),” writes Esquire.

English Ivy’s is in downtown Indy at 944 N. Alabama Street and is also known for its daily specials including prime rib on Fridays and beef pot roast on Sundays.

