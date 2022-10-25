Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Donald Trump Takes Swing At Joe Biden On Golf Course After Paul Ryan Says #45 Won't Be Nominated For 2024 Presidential Run
Fore! No one was safe on the green at Donald Trump's golf course when the #45 took a swing during the $50 million finale to the LIV Golf’s maiden season on Thursday — especially not his archenemy President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Trump...
WTOP
Japan’s Cabinet approves $200 billion economic stimulus plan to lighten household burdens from inflation and weaker yen
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approves $200 billion economic stimulus plan to lighten household burdens from inflation and weaker yen. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained at a high 6.2% in September
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained at a high 6.2% in September. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035. The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55″ package, which the bloc’s executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade.
Comments / 0