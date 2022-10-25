ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035. The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55″ package, which the bloc’s executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade.

