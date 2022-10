CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roseland Community Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit.The hospital is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat Sunday afternoon.Kids and families are invited to dress up and get free goodies and healthy snacks from dozens of decorated cars.The fun takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot near 111th and Perry Avenue.

