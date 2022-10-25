A man has firebombed a reception centre for small boat migrants in Kent.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.A witness from the Reuters news agency said the perpetrator drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself but police have not confirmed the suspect’s death.One minor injury was reported at the centre, where almost 1,000 people were brought to shore on Saturday.A spokesperson for Kent Police said the force was called at around 11.20am on Sunday.“Officers established...

40 MINUTES AGO