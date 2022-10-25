Read full article on original website
Monmouth College Wind Ensemble’s ‘Fall Cornucopia’ Concert on Oct. 30 to Include a Nod to Halloween
Scheduled just one day before Halloween, the annual fall concert for Monmouth College’s Wind Ensemble will indeed touch on the spooky holiday as part of its overall theme of “A Fall Cornucopia.”. Playing for the first time under new director Justin Swearinger, the Wind Ensemble will perform at...
Trick or Treat … or Read: Monmouth College Faculty Member Creates ‘Ghost Stories’ Course
Total spending for Halloween this season is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The Oct. 31 holiday – much like the inside of a jack-o’-lantern – is lit. Kevin Roberts, a lecturer in Monmouth College’s English department, has noticed that trend, leading him to create a lit course, “Ghost Stories.”
Monmouth College Fighting Scots @ Lake Forest College Foresters Football on 10-29-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots travel to Lake Forest for a Midwest Conference match up with the Foresters. For the replay of the radio broadcast, click HERE.
See Steinway & Sons Artist Lorraine Min in Concert
Do you have your tickets yet for “Hometown Melodies” featuring pianist Lorraine Min? The performance is Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 PM. A Steinway & Sons Artist, Lorraine is coming to Galesburg from Victoria, British Columbia. She’s thrilled to be performing the Grieg Piano Concerto in the brand new Hegg Performing Arts Center at Galesburg High School. Get your tickets today at www.kgsymphony.org !!
Robert E. Jern Sr.
Robert E. Jern Sr. age 93, of Monmouth/Oquawka; passed away at 5:54 am on Friday October 28, 2022 at the home of his son, Robert in West Burlington, Iowa. Robert was born on July 16, 1929 in Oquawka, Illinois and is the son of Emil Warner and Hazel Edna (Decker) Jern. He was raised in Oquawka, Illinois where her attended local schools and Oquawka High School. Robert was married 71 years to Vera Fern Ditto on May 7, 1950 in Oquawka, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2021. Robert first worked as a pig farmer for Shorty McGillicuddy for a time, then had numerous employments to include as a printing press operator for the Henderson County Journal, working at SS Kresge Stores as a stocker and Earl Riggle Grocery Store, at the 7 UP Bottling Company and managed the Oquawka Movie Theatre while he worked at Osco Drug in Burlington, also and lastly the Eagles Grocery Store. He is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Monmouth/Galesburg congregation. Robert is survived by two daughters, Connie Packard and Daryl of East Dubuque, IL; and Brenda Randolph and Reuben of Galesburg, IL. There are three sons, David and Pam Jern of Monmouth, Illinois, Mike Jern of Marion, IA; and Robert and Jennifer Jern of West Burlington, IA. He has seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren surviving. Robert is preceded in his death by his parents, his wife, Vera, his sister, Ruby Gilmore, and two brothers, Milton and Philip Jern.
Murphy running for National FFA Officer Position
A former FFA state officer from Macomb is in the running for a National FFA officer position. More from RFD Radio’s Jim Taylor.
Larry Dean Fahlund
Larry Dean Fahlund, 77, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 6:03 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2022 at Marigold Health Care and Rehab, Galesburg. Larry was born September 5, 1945 in Galesburg, the son of Lawrence Axel and Nellie Berniece (Teel) Fahlund. Larry spent his youth growing up in Knoxville and eventually moved to Galesburg. After graduating from Galesburg High School, Larry served in the US Army from February 9, 1966 and was honorably discharged on November 11, 1968. He attended Western Illinois University where he received a BA in Marketing and Business. Larry also attended and graduated from Engineering and Logistics School in Texarkana, Texas. Larry worked for the Federal Government for many years Logistics Support Activity (LOGSA) and Army Material Command (AMC) at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.
WIU Hoops to Hit the Quad Cities
MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – – For the first time in Leatherneck men’s and women’s basketball history, the Western Illinois basketball programs are taking the home show on the road, playing a regular season men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader inside Vibrant Arena at THE MARK of the Quad Cities in Moline, Illinois on Friday, December 16.
Monmouth-Roseville Falls in Stillman Valley, Eliminated From IHSA Playoffs.
Story by Prairie Communications intern, Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans were back in action on Friday night, competing in the first round of the IHSA playoffs. The opponent for the Titans, the 8-1 Stillman Valley Cardinals. In a high scoring shootout, M-R jumped out to an early 20-8 lead in the 1st quarter, but could not outlast Stillman, falling by a score of 48-33.
Kevin F. Williams
Kevin F. Williams, age 64, of Knoxville, Illinois died at 10:01 PM on Monday, October 24, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on April 30, 1958 in Galesburg, Illinois the son of Earl F. and Audrey J. (Peterson) Williams. He attended and graduated from Knoxville High School in the class of 1976. He married Gayle A. Linnenburger on October 4, 1980 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Galesburg, Illinois.
This Halloween, Keep the Scares off the Road
The Galesburg Police Department is reminding motorists of the dangers of impaired driving, particularly on Halloween when little ghouls and goblins are out in neighborhoods and on busy streets after dark. If you plan to be out celebrating, keep these fearsome warnings in mind: Drive sober or get pulled over. Drive high, get a DUI.
