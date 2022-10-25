No injuries were reported after a grain truck overturned near Lake View yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 330th Street. Their initial investigation determined a 2006 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer, operated by 19-year-old Garrett Allen Quirk of Odebolt, was traveling northbound on the highway and attempted to make a left turn onto 330th. Authorities say Quirk did not slow sufficiently before the turn, causing the truck to overturn onto its passenger side. The feed corn in the trailer spilled into the north ditch, but the driver was uninjured. The Peterbilt sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage, and Quirk was cited for failure to maintain control. The Lake View Fire Department assisted the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

LAKE VIEW, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO