Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
KBOE Radio
KEOKUK, APPANOOSE COUNTIES TO BE PART OF “HIGH FIVE RURAL TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT” STARTING SOON
DES MOINES, Iowa – In 2021,72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary rural roads. Approximately 79% of Iowa’s total roadways are considered secondary in nature. Due to these alarming statistics rural safety has become a major concern. Beginning December 1, 2022, a new initiative identified as...
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
ourquadcities.com
Wyffels to grow with new site in Ames
After nine years of consecutive sales growth, Geneseo-based Wyffels Hybrids on Friday announced plans for a new site in Ames, Iowa. “Our western business has been a critical part of our growth for many years and we’re excited about taking this step towards the future,” says Jacob Wyffels, Wyffels Hybrids Vice President of Production.
Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license
A Fort Dodge pharmacy that was alleged to pose an “immediate danger” to the public is now restricted from concocting medications onsite using hazardous drugs. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy issued an emergency order earlier this year restricting the ability of Daniel Pharmacy, 1114 Central Ave., Fort Dodge, to concoct certain medications for customers. According […] The post Pharmacies sanctioned for public-health risks, operating without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Grain Truck Rollover Thursday Near Lake View
No injuries were reported after a grain truck overturned near Lake View yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:11 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 330th Street. Their initial investigation determined a 2006 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer, operated by 19-year-old Garrett Allen Quirk of Odebolt, was traveling northbound on the highway and attempted to make a left turn onto 330th. Authorities say Quirk did not slow sufficiently before the turn, causing the truck to overturn onto its passenger side. The feed corn in the trailer spilled into the north ditch, but the driver was uninjured. The Peterbilt sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage, and Quirk was cited for failure to maintain control. The Lake View Fire Department assisted the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
Fort Dodge gas station robbed by man with a gun, police say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Fort Dodge gas station Wednesday night. Police were called to the Sinclair Station at 315 2nd Ave. S. around 8:34 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a robbery. A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department said a […]
8-Player, District 10 All-District Football Team
Audubon: Grant Gleason (SR) and Lane Barber (SR) Boyer Valley: Charlie Brasel (JR) and Luke Cripps (JR) CAM: Kegan Croghan (SO) and Collin Bauer (FR) Coon Rapids-Bayard: Kolby Culberson (JR) and Raiden Doty (SR) Exira-EHK: Jackson Radcliffe (JR) and Jameson Kilworth (JR) West Harrison: Mason McIntosh (JR) and Abe Pavlik...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Man Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Felony Domestic Abuse Charge
A Carroll County man has been sentenced to serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony domestic abuse charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 30-year-old William Gene Cromar pled guilty earlier this month to the class D felony charge levied against him, which stemmed from a March 7 arrest by the Carroll Police Department. In addition to the five-year prison term, Cromar was ordered to pay over $2,000 in fines, surcharges, and court costs, plus victim restitution to be determined at a future hearing. As of Friday, Cromar remained in the Carroll County jail awaiting transfer into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections.
