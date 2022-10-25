Robert E. Jern Sr. age 93, of Monmouth/Oquawka; passed away at 5:54 am on Friday October 28, 2022 at the home of his son, Robert in West Burlington, Iowa. Robert was born on July 16, 1929 in Oquawka, Illinois and is the son of Emil Warner and Hazel Edna (Decker) Jern. He was raised in Oquawka, Illinois where her attended local schools and Oquawka High School. Robert was married 71 years to Vera Fern Ditto on May 7, 1950 in Oquawka, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2021. Robert first worked as a pig farmer for Shorty McGillicuddy for a time, then had numerous employments to include as a printing press operator for the Henderson County Journal, working at SS Kresge Stores as a stocker and Earl Riggle Grocery Store, at the 7 UP Bottling Company and managed the Oquawka Movie Theatre while he worked at Osco Drug in Burlington, also and lastly the Eagles Grocery Store. He is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Monmouth/Galesburg congregation. Robert is survived by two daughters, Connie Packard and Daryl of East Dubuque, IL; and Brenda Randolph and Reuben of Galesburg, IL. There are three sons, David and Pam Jern of Monmouth, Illinois, Mike Jern of Marion, IA; and Robert and Jennifer Jern of West Burlington, IA. He has seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren surviving. Robert is preceded in his death by his parents, his wife, Vera, his sister, Ruby Gilmore, and two brothers, Milton and Philip Jern.

