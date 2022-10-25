Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Trick or Treat … or Read: Monmouth College Faculty Member Creates ‘Ghost Stories’ Course
Total spending for Halloween this season is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The Oct. 31 holiday – much like the inside of a jack-o’-lantern – is lit. Kevin Roberts, a lecturer in Monmouth College’s English department, has noticed that trend, leading him to create a lit course, “Ghost Stories.”
Community members urged to voice their concerns and find solutions during school safety town hall on Tuesday
Community members are encouraged to come out to Galesburg Junior Senior High School Tuesday, November 1, for a town hall meeting over school safety. Some behavioral and safety concerns have spurred administrators at Galesburg Junior Senior High School to hold the school safety town hall. Principal Tom Hawkins informed the...
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on […]
ourquadcities.com
Special blood drive in memory of Sherrard organ donor
An annual blood drive will be held Nov. 4 at Sherrard High School in honor of a 16-year-old girl killed in a car accident and was an organ donor. The American Red Cross invites you to donate blood in memory of Sara Wyant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sherrard High School’s Meeting Room, 4701 176th St., Sherrard. Sara was killed in a car crash as a sophomore at the age of 16, and since then, her family has hosted a blood drive to honor her memory, and to increase awareness of blood and organ donation.
wvik.org
Major Changes Being Considered for the Davenport Schools
Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. Listen to WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website, wvik dot org.
Survey: Residents think Galesburg is an excellent place to live, raise a family, and retire
Residents think Galesburg is an excellent to good place to live, raise a family and retire. That’s according to a city satisfaction survey that gathered citizen feedback on the city programs, services and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey was administered in July by ETC Institute via mail,...
977wmoi.com
Murphy running for National FFA Officer Position
A former FFA state officer from Macomb is in the running for a National FFA officer position. More from RFD Radio’s Jim Taylor.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Fighting Scots @ Lake Forest College Foresters Football on 10-29-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots travel to Lake Forest for a Midwest Conference match up with the Foresters. For the replay of the radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
See Steinway & Sons Artist Lorraine Min in Concert
Do you have your tickets yet for “Hometown Melodies” featuring pianist Lorraine Min? The performance is Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 PM. A Steinway & Sons Artist, Lorraine is coming to Galesburg from Victoria, British Columbia. She’s thrilled to be performing the Grieg Piano Concerto in the brand new Hegg Performing Arts Center at Galesburg High School. Get your tickets today at www.kgsymphony.org !!
ourquadcities.com
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
KWQC
Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge. Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party...
Trick-or-treat and more! Here’s a list of Halloween-themed activities in Galesburg
It’s scary how many Halloween activities are happening in the Galesburg area. From costume parties to spooky movies to traditional trick-or-treat stops, here is a list of some Halloween-themed happenings, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Thursday, Oct. 27. Halloween Yoga at Hidden Hills Vineyard & Winery. 5:30 p.m.:...
KWQC
Toys for Tots registration, verification process for 2022
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Toys for Tots registration and verification process has been updated for the 2022 year. According to Toys For Tots Coordinator Corporal Alec G. Smith, children must be six months to 12 years old to register, a child needs to be born before June 18, 2022.
A Huge Eastern Iowa Holiday Light Display Will Kick Off in November
Get ready for the return of Christmas lights! The Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights will be up and running again in late November!. If checking out awesome holiday light displays is one of your Christmas traditions, then you need to check out "Southeast Iowa's largest drive-thru holiday light park" this year. The Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights is located at the Midwest Old Threshers Campground and features more than 100 light displays along a 1.6 mile route. It's been a popular holiday attraction since it started back in 2013!
KWQC
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
977wmoi.com
MDH to Kick-off Holiday Season by Holding 16th Annual Festival of Trees
The McDonough District Hospital Foundation will once again kick off the Holiday season by hosting the 16th annual Festival of Trees. The Festival is a fundraising event to benefit MDH and the funds raised this year are being directed toward a CT scanner technology upgrade. The festivities will begin Monday,...
977wmoi.com
Larry Dean Fahlund
Larry Dean Fahlund, 77, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 6:03 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2022 at Marigold Health Care and Rehab, Galesburg. Larry was born September 5, 1945 in Galesburg, the son of Lawrence Axel and Nellie Berniece (Teel) Fahlund. Larry spent his youth growing up in Knoxville and eventually moved to Galesburg. After graduating from Galesburg High School, Larry served in the US Army from February 9, 1966 and was honorably discharged on November 11, 1968. He attended Western Illinois University where he received a BA in Marketing and Business. Larry also attended and graduated from Engineering and Logistics School in Texarkana, Texas. Larry worked for the Federal Government for many years Logistics Support Activity (LOGSA) and Army Material Command (AMC) at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
ourquadcities.com
2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
977wmoi.com
Robert E. Jern Sr.
Robert E. Jern Sr. age 93, of Monmouth/Oquawka; passed away at 5:54 am on Friday October 28, 2022 at the home of his son, Robert in West Burlington, Iowa. Robert was born on July 16, 1929 in Oquawka, Illinois and is the son of Emil Warner and Hazel Edna (Decker) Jern. He was raised in Oquawka, Illinois where her attended local schools and Oquawka High School. Robert was married 71 years to Vera Fern Ditto on May 7, 1950 in Oquawka, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2021. Robert first worked as a pig farmer for Shorty McGillicuddy for a time, then had numerous employments to include as a printing press operator for the Henderson County Journal, working at SS Kresge Stores as a stocker and Earl Riggle Grocery Store, at the 7 UP Bottling Company and managed the Oquawka Movie Theatre while he worked at Osco Drug in Burlington, also and lastly the Eagles Grocery Store. He is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Monmouth/Galesburg congregation. Robert is survived by two daughters, Connie Packard and Daryl of East Dubuque, IL; and Brenda Randolph and Reuben of Galesburg, IL. There are three sons, David and Pam Jern of Monmouth, Illinois, Mike Jern of Marion, IA; and Robert and Jennifer Jern of West Burlington, IA. He has seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren surviving. Robert is preceded in his death by his parents, his wife, Vera, his sister, Ruby Gilmore, and two brothers, Milton and Philip Jern.
Comments / 0