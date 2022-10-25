Prolific Waldport art collector discovered his passion 40 years ago, and now has help preserving 240 works for the future

Read full article on original website
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon
This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
OSU trustees approve $13 million in dock improvements at Hatfield Center
NEWPORT — The Oregon State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a $13 million project to improve the dock for university research vessels at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. The approval came during part of a two-day meeting of the college’s governing board in Corvallis.
Waldport and Yachats organizations offer community trick-or-treat opportunities Friday and Saturday for kids — and adults
Cute kids (and some grown-ups) in costumes, free candy and ghoul-cool cars will highlight two frightfully fun Halloween traditions in Waldport and Yachats this week. The weekend’s fun kicks off Friday night in Waldport where the second annual “Trunk or Treat” party will haunt the community center parking lot from 6-8 p.m. Organized by Waldport’s Beachcomber Days, the event will feature some 50 decorated cars — up from 40 last year — decorated along Halloween themes, with volunteers in costume handing out candy to children.
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
Oregon high school football Week 9 scores, schedule, links: Friday Night Rewind
We’ve made it to the final week of Oregon high school football and many of the state’s teams will salute their season on Friday night. There’s still space for movement in most of the state’s league races, so stay focused on how the games go. Keep...
Central Oregon Coast Fire asking voters to OK small increase in one levy to help it keep up with rising equipment and personnel costs
WALDPORT – The Central Coast Fire & Rescue District is asking voters Nov. 8 to bump up a current tax levy by 10 cents in order to keep up with rising costs, continue replacing and upgrading equipment and raising pay for firefighters. The proposed levy is for 35 cents...
Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cries for help on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Oregon on Friday night led a police officer to a bloodied woman with her hands tied behind her back.
As requested, here’s a freight on the main line
It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
Dallas 79, Crescent Valley 71: Wild 5A Oregon football game gets all kinds of entries in the record book
By René Ferrán How crazy was Dallas’ 79-71 victory over Crescent Valley in the teams’ Mid-Willamette Conference finale Thursday night in Dallas? The teams combined for 150 points, the most scored by two teams in the modern era of Oregon high school football (post-1950). Only Estacada’s ...
VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says
A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
Police seize enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 million people from driver in Eugene
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Eugene this week seized enough fentanyl to kill over four million people, from a single person. According to a statement from the Eugene Police Department, officers found a driver slumped over at the steering wheel at a stop light around 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Betting Insights: Oregon to Win the National Championship
It would’ve been easy to write off the Oregon Ducks after a blowout loss in Week 1. A 49-3 humiliation in front of a national audience was hardly the start Dan Lanning hoped for to begin his tenure in Eugene, but the sting from that loss was only temporary.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office resumes citizens academy in January
NEWPORT – After a two-year pandemic-forced shutdown, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is resuming its eight-week-long “citizens academy” in January. This program provides community members with opportunities to learn about the every day operations and services of the sheriff’s office. The classes are from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday nights beginning Jan. 24.
Eugene police arrest dangerous driver after car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation. Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
