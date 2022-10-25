ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldport, OR

Prolific Waldport art collector discovered his passion 40 years ago, and now has help preserving 240 works for the future

yachatsnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon

This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
WALDPORT, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner

Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs

(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
NEWPORT, OR
yachatsnews.com

OSU trustees approve $13 million in dock improvements at Hatfield Center

NEWPORT — The Oregon State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a $13 million project to improve the dock for university research vessels at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. The approval came during part of a two-day meeting of the college’s governing board in Corvallis.
NEWPORT, OR
yachatsnews.com

Waldport and Yachats organizations offer community trick-or-treat opportunities Friday and Saturday for kids — and adults

Cute kids (and some grown-ups) in costumes, free candy and ghoul-cool cars will highlight two frightfully fun Halloween traditions in Waldport and Yachats this week. The weekend’s fun kicks off Friday night in Waldport where the second annual “Trunk or Treat” party will haunt the community center parking lot from 6-8 p.m. Organized by Waldport’s Beachcomber Days, the event will feature some 50 decorated cars — up from 40 last year — decorated along Halloween themes, with volunteers in costume handing out candy to children.
WALDPORT, OR
KGW

Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

As requested, here’s a freight on the main line

It’s impressive to see and hear a Union Pacific freight roaring toward a crossing where you are standing, holding up your phone, just a few feet off the track. Here, see for yourself:. What, you ask, another train? Already?. Well, yes. A week ago, on Oct. 20, this site...
ALBANY, OR
247Sports

VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College

EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says

A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
PORTLAND, OR
SportsGrid

Betting Insights: Oregon to Win the National Championship

It would’ve been easy to write off the Oregon Ducks after a blowout loss in Week 1. A 49-3 humiliation in front of a national audience was hardly the start Dan Lanning hoped for to begin his tenure in Eugene, but the sting from that loss was only temporary.
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office resumes citizens academy in January

NEWPORT – After a two-year pandemic-forced shutdown, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is resuming its eight-week-long “citizens academy” in January. This program provides community members with opportunities to learn about the every day operations and services of the sheriff’s office. The classes are from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday nights beginning Jan. 24.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest dangerous driver after car chase

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man suspected to be driving under the influence of intoxicants was arrested by Eugene police Thursday afternoon after a lengthy operation. Eugene Police Department heard reports at about 1 p.m. on October 27 of a man at 1126 Highway 99 North who was stumbling around the parking lot, trying to enter businesses, and throwing flowers from his vehicle. Police said they heard another report around 1:30 p.m. of the man getting into and out of a sedan, stabbing it with something, driving recklessly, throwing trash out of the vehicle, crashing into a building, and finally leaving the area. Police said officers were dispatched in emergency mode to find the driver.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy