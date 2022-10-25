Read full article on original website
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
mynews4.com
Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
KOLO TV Reno
Body camera footage released of Sparks officer-involved shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released video that showed the police shooting of a man who fired two shots at the police department building on Oct. 18. Police found Jason Thorpe, 36, of Sparks hiding in the shadows outside the police department on East Prater Way...
mynews4.com
Man sentenced to prison after attempted robbery lead to deadly shooting at Reno bank
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after a deadly attempted armed robbery at a Reno bank in 2020. Davion Simonton, 23, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he shot and killed 78-year-old Douglas Morrin in the Wells Fargo parking off Neil Road on Nov. 12, 2020.
mynews4.com
Pedestrian dies after car crash off Mira Loma Drive in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian who was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Monday has died from his injuries, announced the Reno Police Department Wednesday night. According to RPD, the pedestrian died on Tuesday, October 25, just a day after being struck...
mynews4.com
Video released of armed man shot, killed by officers outside Sparks police station
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) released body cam footage on Thursday of an armed man who was fatally shot by officers outside of their headquarters last week. An investigation found...
mynews4.com
4 accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people are behind bars accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno Tuesday morning. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 25, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force held a joint investigation of multiple suspects living in a residence in the area of Kenai Drive and Double Diamond.
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
KOLO TV Reno
One killed after crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in Fallon. It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 50 near South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police say a heavy duty truck had a tire blow out and ended up hitting a sedan head-on. The driver...
mynews4.com
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
Unsettled, but not stormy weather will continue through the holiday weekend. Expect occasional clouds and cooler temperatures, with breezy conditions at times. A storm system will likely dig into the region next week, with rain and snow in the forecast. -Jeff. FAFSA Scholarship Workshops. Updated: 10 hours ago. Helping Washoe...
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
mynews4.com
Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
mynews4.com
Conservationists will sue officials again for failing to protect Nevada wildflower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
mynews4.com
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Kaffe Crepe
It's week 4 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno Tahoe Area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talks with Kaffe Crepe, who ranks #4 and is located in Reno. You can learn more about Kaffe Crepe here. You can learn more about Yelp's Top 25 places...
