mynews4.com

Deadly crash shuts down US-395 lanes

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fatal crash shut down the northbound lanes on US-395 at Lemmon Drive for seven hours on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 29. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp. All lanes reopened at 9 a.m. This...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Body camera footage released of Sparks officer-involved shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released video that showed the police shooting of a man who fired two shots at the police department building on Oct. 18. Police found Jason Thorpe, 36, of Sparks hiding in the shadows outside the police department on East Prater Way...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Pedestrian dies after car crash off Mira Loma Drive in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian who was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Monday has died from his injuries, announced the Reno Police Department Wednesday night. According to RPD, the pedestrian died on Tuesday, October 25, just a day after being struck...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

4 accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Four people are behind bars accused of fraud-related crimes in South Reno Tuesday morning. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 25, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force held a joint investigation of multiple suspects living in a residence in the area of Kenai Drive and Double Diamond.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One killed after crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in Fallon. It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 50 near South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police say a heavy duty truck had a tire blow out and ended up hitting a sedan head-on. The driver...
FALLON, NV
mynews4.com

Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
RENO, NV
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man insists if it weren't for persistency, his vote would've been suppressed

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — John Ramey says had he not been so persistent, he might not have been allowed to vote. He fears others' votes will be suppressed. Ramey checked the Nevada Secretary of State's Office before casting his ballot this week and noticed the address was incorrect. He since moved and bought a house since he first registered in 2020.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?

Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Kaffe Crepe

It's week 4 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno Tahoe Area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talks with Kaffe Crepe, who ranks #4 and is located in Reno. You can learn more about Kaffe Crepe here. You can learn more about Yelp's Top 25 places...
