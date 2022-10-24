ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitokc.com

2022 PASEO ARTS AWARDS TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Oklahoma City, OK (October 27, 2022) – Tickets are now on sale and sponsorships available for the 16th Annual Paseo Arts Awards Dinner to be held Nov. 17 at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel. This year’s award recipients are: Paul Medina, Lifetime Achievement Award; Hui Cha Poos, Artist of the Year Award; Nathan Lee, Michi Susan Award; Virginia Sitzes, Emerging Artist Award and Brian Fitzsimmons, Placemaking Award. .“We believe that the act of recognition serves to educate the public about Oklahoma’s rich artistic community and its increasingly vibrant and robust contemporary arts culture,” says Amanda Bleakley, executive director.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Fall Family Fun

Cooler temps are energizing! After a long, languid summer, autumn has made its way to Oklahoma City bringing with it all sorts of seasonal family fun. We’ve corralled a gaggle of can’t-miss activities – some new and some tried-and-true - – for you and yours to enjoy and explore.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Eight Great Date Ideas for Morning, Noon and Night

Ready to kick up your heels and take your sweetheart out on a date? Why default to the usual when OKC offers so many unique, out-of-the-box date-night (or date-day) ideas?. Here are eight we think are especially great. Looking for an escape? There’s a date for that! Oklahoma City is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Live music coming to OKC this fall

As the temperature starts to fall, that means it is the perfect time to head indoors and catch some fantastic live music in Oklahoma City. With a bevy of new concert venues opening during the past five years, you can catch an awesome concert almost any night somewhere in OKC. Below are some upcoming highlights you might want to check out. Of course, we cannot name every concert, so hit us up on Facebook or Twitter with your recommendations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

NOVEMBER HAPPENINGS AT THE OKC ZOO

OKC Zoo is making it a November to remember with OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS, Military Appreciation Month, family-friendly events, a community food drive, education programs and more!. MONDAY, OCTOBER 31: WINTER HOURS BEGIN FOR OKC ZOO RIDES, ATTRACTIONS. Go wild for the Oklahoma City Zoo’s one-of-a-kind rides and attractions. With...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC

Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Dr. Cornel Pewewardy receives 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Oct. 7, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy was honored by the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) for his continuing dedication to the education and success of native students and communities. Pewewardy received the 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards luncheon at the 53rd Annual...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
SULPHUR, OK
okctalk.com

Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy