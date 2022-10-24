Read full article on original website
visitokc.com
2022 PASEO ARTS AWARDS TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!
Oklahoma City, OK (October 27, 2022) – Tickets are now on sale and sponsorships available for the 16th Annual Paseo Arts Awards Dinner to be held Nov. 17 at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel. This year’s award recipients are: Paul Medina, Lifetime Achievement Award; Hui Cha Poos, Artist of the Year Award; Nathan Lee, Michi Susan Award; Virginia Sitzes, Emerging Artist Award and Brian Fitzsimmons, Placemaking Award. .“We believe that the act of recognition serves to educate the public about Oklahoma’s rich artistic community and its increasingly vibrant and robust contemporary arts culture,” says Amanda Bleakley, executive director.
visitokc.com
OKCPHIL Presents First Chickasaw Nation Pops Concert "Happy 90th, John Williams!"
Oklahoma City—The Oklahoma City Philharmonic presents its first Chickasaw Nation Pops concert of the season with “Happy 90th, John Williams,” Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, 8 p.m. at Civic Center Music Hall. Williams has written some of the most iconic film scores in cinematic history,...
visitokc.com
Fall Family Fun
Cooler temps are energizing! After a long, languid summer, autumn has made its way to Oklahoma City bringing with it all sorts of seasonal family fun. We’ve corralled a gaggle of can’t-miss activities – some new and some tried-and-true - – for you and yours to enjoy and explore.
visitokc.com
Eight Great Date Ideas for Morning, Noon and Night
Ready to kick up your heels and take your sweetheart out on a date? Why default to the usual when OKC offers so many unique, out-of-the-box date-night (or date-day) ideas?. Here are eight we think are especially great. Looking for an escape? There’s a date for that! Oklahoma City is...
OKC VeloCity
Live music coming to OKC this fall
As the temperature starts to fall, that means it is the perfect time to head indoors and catch some fantastic live music in Oklahoma City. With a bevy of new concert venues opening during the past five years, you can catch an awesome concert almost any night somewhere in OKC. Below are some upcoming highlights you might want to check out. Of course, we cannot name every concert, so hit us up on Facebook or Twitter with your recommendations.
OKC VeloCity
Griffin Media leaves former station to Langston University as News 9 moves downtown
Langston University just received its largest corporate gift ever. News 9, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media, has started its station relocation and will leave its former facility, as well as the equipment inside, to Langston University. News 9 is leaving its current location at 7401 North Kelley Ave. after...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours musical in Oklahoma City, OK Feb 24th, 2023 – presale code
The Soul II Soul Tour presale code everyone has been asking for is here: This is your best chance to get The Soul II Soul Tour musical tickets earlier than the public. You might not get another chance to watch The Soul II Soul Tour’s musical in Oklahoma City so make sure that you use this presale passcode !
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
visitokc.com
OAK Attracts Renowned Retailers, Hotel, Multi-family Residential Partner, and Lender
OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
visitokc.com
NOVEMBER HAPPENINGS AT THE OKC ZOO
OKC Zoo is making it a November to remember with OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS, Military Appreciation Month, family-friendly events, a community food drive, education programs and more!. MONDAY, OCTOBER 31: WINTER HOURS BEGIN FOR OKC ZOO RIDES, ATTRACTIONS. Go wild for the Oklahoma City Zoo’s one-of-a-kind rides and attractions. With...
okcfox.com
Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC
Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
kswo.com
Dr. Cornel Pewewardy receives 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Oct. 7, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy was honored by the National Indian Education Association (NIEA) for his continuing dedication to the education and success of native students and communities. Pewewardy received the 2022 NIEA Lifetime Achievement Award at an awards luncheon at the 53rd Annual...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
KOCO
News We Love: Oklahomans and their pets show off their costumes during Spooky Pooch Parade
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans and their pets got to enjoy an annual favorite at the Myriad Botanical Gardens this weekend. Myriad Botanical Gardens said 62 "pawticipants" had some Halloween fun during the Spooky Pooch Parade. Some of the adorable dog costumes included "Dolly Pawton," Willy Wonka, Maleficent and Wile...
okctalk.com
Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
