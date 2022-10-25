Read full article on original website
Grand Opening of 360U Oshkosh
Husband and wife Scott and Laura Beyer along with Laura's sister Maria Stave are excited to bring 360U Mindset and Mechanics to Oshkosh! With a facility established in Appleton in 2016, 360U will expand to Oshkosh and and will provide mindset and mechanical training to both softball and baseball athletes, with a heavy focus on approach and response to adversity within any situation on and off the field!
Gerds/Review: ‘Romantic Comedy’ crisp in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The title “Romantic Comedy” sounds like something simple. Well, the title is the simplest thing about the Bernard Slade play presented by Attic Chamber Theatre. Director Berray Billington astutely guides his cast in a polished performance of a story laced with nuances of...
The Country Social is Coming to Oshkosh
Join us at the unforgettable family-friendly country musical festival, The Country Social!. With larger-than-life photo booths, building-wide scavenger hunts, and country games-you won’t know where to start! Make sure to put your bull riding skills to the test on the mechanical bull. The artist lineup this year features artists from the American television series, The Voice including Emily Ann Roberts and Andrew Jannakos, as well as local Oshkosh country singer songwriter, Brady Lee. This in-person immersive event is bringing the online community to life!
Spotlight on local band Bridger
(WFRV) – They’ve been playing as a group for two years and have played shows all over the Midwest from Wisconsin to Minnesota to Ohio. Now you can see them yourself at an upcoming Thanksgiving Bash in Appleton. Adam, Jack, Bret, and Paul make up the band Bridger...
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
Famous Appleton gorilla receives mayoral recognition for spreading smiles
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever driven through Appleton, you have more than likely spotted a dancing gorilla on the corner of Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue. On Thursday morning, the Mayor of Appleton Jake Woodford honored the partying gorilla, who has been spreading smiles for nearly four decades, with a Certificate of Recognition.
Theme nights, specialty cocktails and more at the Crooked Joker in Suamico
(WFRV) – You’ve heard of a Margarita but what about a ‘Jokerita’?. Local 5 Live visited the Crooked Joker Lounge with a look at just one of the specialty drinks they offer that will infuse your night with energy at this fun spot in Suamico. Remember...
‘Not reopening was never an option’: Bark & Brew set to return this winter
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In what has been nearly a year since Bark & Brew had to close their doors in Suamico, the unique business has announced that it will be returning this winter. Bark & Brew shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the post has...
Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes remodeling its operations
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -The Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes is remodeling its operations to include more girls in its program. Scout director Missy Brozek says they hope to provide an experience that girls will not forget. “Our goal is to bring the girl scout experience to any girl that...
Christkindlmarket on Broadway Looking for Vendors
Christkindlmarket — a new event series — is coming to the Broadway District this winter! A Christkindlmarket is a traditional, German-style, holiday street market, with unique gifts, festive food, beverages, and programming. This will be a pilot series this year and they are looking for vendors who sell...
ADRC’s Grounded Cafe celebrating 5 years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What began as an idea five years ago has grown into something so much more. The Grounded Cafe inside the Aging and Disability Resource Center in downtown Green Bay is ready to celebrate. “We help those with disabilities, barriers to employment, or seniors, gain...
“We are giving them opportunities that they deserve”: Grounded Cafe celebrates five years of securing jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Breaking down stereotypes and developing abilities are the goals of the grounded cafe. Cafe workers say they are excited to celebrate five years of the cafe’s existence. “I love working with the customers I love serving the customers and it’s just a fun...
Be Well, Naturally with Natural Health Concepts
(WFRV) – If you’re looking for some natural ways to stay healthy this winter, look no further than Natural Healthy Concepts, where their mission is right in the name. Angela Halderson visited Local 5 Live with a look at how food choices can help you battle stress and anxiety and even binge eating, plus you don’t have to sacrifice taste for health.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
Hairstylist gives free haircuts to those in assisted living
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hairstylist is finding ways to give back to those who came before her through haircuts. Serria visits senior communities once a month and gives free haircuts to those interested, ensuring the folks in assisted living get to look their best. On Friday, Serria...
Pet Saver: Benji
Meet Benji, an 8-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. He weighs 26lbs and still has plenty of pep in his step!. He has excellent leash manners and his tail never stops wagging. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped,...
Firehouse Subs honors first responders, offers free sandwiches on National First Responder Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders are heroes in the community who risk their lives every day to save others. October 28 is National First Responders Day, and all Firehouse Subs restaurants are celebrating by offering area firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs in uniform or with a valid ID a free medium sub with any purchase.
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
