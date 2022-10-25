Read full article on original website
Related
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since then -- and so have their price tags. Then, in 2017 Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2019. These are subscription services that give players unlimited access to an expanding library of over 400 new and old games, and costs $120 or $180 for one year, respectively. XBGP lets you play on console or PC, and XBGPU lets you play console, PC and cloud gaming. These prices make either Game Pass plan attractive, but in the end, is it cheaper to buy physical copies of games?
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
CNET
Amp Up Your Creative Skills With This Adobe Creative Cloud Training Bundle for Just $20
Ready to jump into the world of editing and design? Look no further. Adobe Creative Cloud is a collection of applications and software used for graphic design, video editing, web development, photography and much more. Right now you can unlock your creative potential when you grab over 93 hours of educational content on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom and more with the 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Beginner to Advanced training bundle for just $20 at StackSocial. This offer is available now through Nov. 4.
CNET
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
CNET
How to Prepare for Black Friday
At this point in the fall, Black Friday is almost upon us. Officially taking place on Nov. 25 this year, many Black Friday sales will kick off much earlier than that (some already have!) so you need to get yourself prepared now in order to ensure you can nab the best deals in the coming weeks.
Rockstar's GTA 6 teaser leaves fans feeling heartbroken
The Grand Theft Auto community are somewhat agitated over a simple retweet from Rockstar Games that was mistakenly assumed to be an announcement about the next game. In fact, they're so annoyed that a dw of them reckon that the developer is definitely doing this on purpose. Personally speaking, I'm...
CNET
9 Hidden iOS 16 Features We Were Surprised to Find on the iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Monday released iOS 16.1, its first major update for iOS 16. The latest release comes with several bug fixes and security updates, a few new features like Live Activities and iCloud Shared Photo Library and even a redesign for the battery meter icon in the status bar.
CNET
Wired vs. Wireless Security Cameras: How to Choose Which is Best for You
If you're worried about keeping your home safe, there's good news: security cameras work. Some studies have found that visible cameras deter criminal activity. This is because, according to research from the FBI, most burglaries aren't planned in advance -- they happen because of opportunity. One way to make sure...
CNET
Amazon Sales Rise -- but a Gloomy Holiday Outlook Takes the Spotlight
Amazon saw its sales spring back over the summer, it reported Thursday, after it had struggled with flagging growth and lower profits in the past year. But the company predicted a rough upcoming holiday season, forecasting underwhelming sales growth and the possibility of making zero profit. Shares of Amazon tanked...
Infinity Ward Is Making Adjustments To The Multiplayer Component Of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Making It Simpler To Locate And Eliminate Enemy Players
At launch, the red diamond marker over enemy players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will help reduce the number of cases of mistaken identity. As a result of player dissatisfaction with the September Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta, this adjustment has been highly requested. In Call of...
CNET
Your iPhone Home Screen Is Boring. Here's How to Customize Your Apps and Widgets
Since the release of Apple's iOS 14 in 2020, you've had the ability to customize your iPhone's home screen. So instead of using the boring default design that everyone else has, you can create home-screen themes filled with your own unique app icons and widgets. When paired with a custom...
CNET
Pokemon Go: How to Get Zorua and Zoroark
After a slight delay, the tricky fox Zorua has finally arrived in Pokemon Go. You can encounter the dark type Pokemon in the wild as part of the game's Halloween event, though it will appear in disguise, so you'll need to pay close attention to see through its illusion. Zorua...
CNET
Shop Huge 1-Day Discounts On a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones
If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new. Right now,...
CNET
Get Jabra's Elite 3 Earbuds for a Mere $50
When they were released last August, Jabra touted its $80 Elite 3 earbuds as its most affordable true-wireless buds to date. Now they're even more affordable -- they're $50 at multiple retailers. That's very close to their lowest price to date. The Elite 3 have a fairly basic feature set,...
CNET
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
dotesports.com
So long, Peter Cottontail—bunnyhopping has been nerfed in MW2
Less than two days before the Oct. 28 launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, developers Infinity Ward released an important list of changes made to game’s core multiplayer mode following insights learned from the beta. The changes primarily focused on improvements to enemy visibility and reduced player...
TechCrunch
Physical ‘copies’ of the new Call of Duty are just empty discs
Now, to be fair, games that size don’t fit neatly on even high-capacity Blu-ray discs, which for distribution purposes max out at around 50 gigs. Not that we haven’t seen multi-disc games before (I never finished Final Fantasy VIII because the final disc was scratched… someday, Edea), but clearly Activision decided it wasn’t worth the bother in this case.
Comments / 0