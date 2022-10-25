Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Final Allocation of 2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Will Include 7 Special Editions
The reign of Dodge's Challenger and Charger muscle cars is coming to an end with the final 2023 model year. The automaker wants to send the duo off with an appropriately loud bang and will be releasing seven special-edition models over the next 14 months. And to make sure its customers get a fair shot at nabbing one of the last Challengers or Chargers, Dodge is releasing allocation details for the entire model year in one go and launching a new "2023 Dodge Horsepower Locator" website to put interested buyers in contact with dealers.
Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get before Black Friday 2022
Get ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush with these Best Buy deals available now. Shop savings on Sennheiser headphones and Samsung monitors.
CNET
Uber's New Safety Updates Include Video Recording During Rides
Uber is trialing video recording during rides in an effort to improve safety features. Drivers will be able to use the front-facing camera on their phones to record video through Uber's Driver app, it was announced Thursday. The capability was built on top of Uber's audio recording feature, which allows...
CNET
Wired vs. Wireless Security Cameras: How to Choose Which is Best for You
If you're worried about keeping your home safe, there's good news: security cameras work. Some studies have found that visible cameras deter criminal activity. This is because, according to research from the FBI, most burglaries aren't planned in advance -- they happen because of opportunity. One way to make sure...
CNET
Shop Huge 1-Day Discounts On a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones
If you've shopped for a new smartphone lately, you've probably seen how steep the prices can be. If you don't want to shell out the cash for the latest model, there are other options that can save you hundreds. Refurbished devices are much cheaper than buying something new. Right now,...
CNET
Samsung Offers Up to $400 Off Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Foldable Phones
We've been raving about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, a phone that folds open into a small tablet and costs $1,800. We also love the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has numerous updates from its predecessor and is reasonably priced at $1,000. Right now when shopping directly at Samsung, you can save on both phones: the Fold 4 is $400 off while the Flip 4 is $200 off. There's no telling when the phones will return to their retail prices, so act now if you don't want to miss the deal.
Comments / 0