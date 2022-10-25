We've been raving about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, a phone that folds open into a small tablet and costs $1,800. We also love the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has numerous updates from its predecessor and is reasonably priced at $1,000. Right now when shopping directly at Samsung, you can save on both phones: the Fold 4 is $400 off while the Flip 4 is $200 off. There's no telling when the phones will return to their retail prices, so act now if you don't want to miss the deal.

2 DAYS AGO